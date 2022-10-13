Read full article on original website
Continuous Monitoring Outperforms Fingerstick Testing in Patients With T1D, High Glycated Hemoglobin
The report found people using continuous monitoring systems spent more time in their target glucose ranges. New evidence supports the use of continuous glucose monitoring as a means to help control glycated hemoglobin levels in people with type 1 diabetes (T1D). The study, which compared continuous monitoring and automated alarms...
What We’re Reading: COVID-19 Rise in Europe; FDA Meeting on Pregnancy Drug; Insulin Costs Lead to Rations
Experts anticipate a rise in US COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths beginning in 3 to 4 weeks; Covis Pharma pushes to keep hydroxyprogesterone caproate (Makena) on the market; more than 1.3 million American adults with diabetes delayed purchasing or skipped or rationed insulin doses due to high costs. US COVID-19...
Improved Treatment Adherence, Clinical Outcomes Associated With Digital Intervention in Atopic Dermatitis
A digitally delivered targeted intervention of symptom and trigger education, treatment reminders, lifestyle coaching, and healthy lifestyle support demonstrated significant improvements in treatment adherence and related clinical outcomes among Icelandic patients with atopic dermatitis. A digitally delivered targeted intervention demonstrated significant improvements in treatment adherence and related clinical outcomes among...
Patients With Uncontrolled Asthma May Need to Be Considered for Triple Therapy, Posters Find
One poster found patients with uncontrolled asthma had improved outcomes after escalating to triple therapy, while the other found a substantial portion of patients adherent to a dual therapy reported not having controlled asthma. Globally, asthma control is suboptimal even in patients receiving high-intensity treatments and maintenance oral corticosteroids. Two...
Understanding the Tsunami of Evidence for COVID-19 Treatments
As understanding of COVID-19 evolves and more evidence on treatments emerges, making sense of it can be a challenge for physicians. As understanding of COVID-19 evolves, additional evidence on treatments for various patient populations continues to be published and making sense of the “tsunami of evidence” can be a challenge, said a speaker at CHEST 2022, held October 16-19, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Patients on Biologics for Severe Asthma Show Reduced Response to SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination
Martin Runnström, MD, a fourth-year fellow at the Emory University School of Medicine, describes a study he presented at CHEST 2022 showing a reduced response to a 2-dose immunization series for SARS-CoV-2 among patients using biologics to treat severe asthma or atopic dermatitis. Martin Runnström, MD, a fourth-year pulmonary...
Researchers Highlight Importance of Assessing Osteoporosis Risk Factors in RA
Risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) stem from disease-specific causes, disease treatment, and factors that face the general population, according to researchers, who highlighted the importance of assessing risk factors in these patients. Researchers of a new study have compiled an array of considerations in assessing...
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
Pulmonary Abnormalities Observed in 70% of Patients With RA in Study
Though typically associated with effects on the joints, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) was found have a pulmonary effect in nearly 3 in 4 patients included in the retrospective, single-center study. Pulmonary abnormalities have a significant presence in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), found researchers of a recent study, which also showed...
Vestibular Dysfunction Linked With Abnormal Balance in Parkinson Disease
Vestibular dysfunction was shown to be a determinant of imbalance in Parkinson disease independent from visual and somatosensory processing changes and nigrostriatal dopaminergic losses. Imbalance in patients with Parkinson disease (PD) was found to be significantly associated with decreased vestibular processing, according to study findings published in the Journal of...
Pulmonary Embolism Treatments Are Evolving, Says Dr Parth Rali
There are several closely watched randomized trials examining catheter-directed therapies for acute pulmonary embolism, according to Parth Rali, MD, an associate professor of thoracic medicine and surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine and director of the Temple University Health System Pulmonary Embolism Response Team. Therapies for acute pulmonary...
Returning to a Humanistic Approach of Preventing Delirium in the ICU
In the Roger C. Bone Memorial Lecture in Critical Care at CHEST 2022, E. Wesley Ely, MD, MPH, of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, highlights the need for humanism in the intensive care unit and how the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed what had been built up. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
NKF Touts Potential of Kidney Disease Patient Registry to Yield Real-World Data
The launch of the National Kidney Foundation’s first nationwide registry of patients with kidney disease could help link patient data with laboratory and clinical information. Findings from a feasibility study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases support the hope that the first nationwide kidney disease patient registry...
Dr Basil Kahwash on the Comorbidity With the Greatest Impact on Asthma Outcomes
Some atopic diseases affect asthma outcomes more than others, said Basil Kahwash, MD, an assistant professor of medicine on the clinical educator track in the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who spoke at CHEST 2022. Some atopic diseases affect asthma outcomes more than others, according to Basil...
Dr Mark Fendrick Explains Implementation of VBID in Commercial Markets
Most implementations of value-based insurance design (VBID) in commercial markets involve prescription drugs, but some plans are beginning to incorporate cost-sharing offsets, said A. Mark Fendrick, MD, co–editor in chief of The American Journal of Managed Care® and director of the Center for Value-Based Insurance Design at the University of Michigan.
Patients With Asthma, Other Allergic Diseases May Have Higher Prevalence of EoE
While the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is estimated to be 0.5% in the general population, a recent study found that the prevalence was as high as 16.5% in patients with allergic disease. Patients with allergic disease may be more likely than the general population to have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE),...
Contributor: How Telemedicine Augments the Resources of the Indian Health Service to Reach New Patients, Improve Outcomes
Telemedicine may be the future of health care for American Indians and Alaskan Natives who live in tribal communities and remote areas. The Indian Health Service (IHS) cares for more than 2.2 million American Indians and Alaskan Natives across the country’s numerous tribal reservations, which are often located in very rural and isolated areas.
European Report Highlights Health, Economic Impacts of Digestive Diseases
Chronic liver disease and pancreatitis were among the digestive diseases with high increases in incidence and mortality since 2000. Digestive diseases affect more than 300 million people in Europe and are linked to substantial economic costs, according to data published in the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Journal and presented at UEG Week 2022.
Dr Paul Forsberg Highlights the Role of the Reference Product Once Biosimilars Hit the Market
Biosimilars have had such an impact on driving down costs, that in some instances the reference product might be the lowest cost option, explained Paul Forsberg, PharmD, director of pharmacy, Minnesota Oncology. Biosimilars have had such an impact on driving down costs, that in some instances the reference product might...
