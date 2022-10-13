Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Thousands attend ‘fabulous’ Scuppernong River Festival
On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the weather was perfect for the 2022 Scuppernong River Festival. An estimated 8,000 people attended the all-day event running from an opening parade to the closing concert. The festival, sponsored by Tyrrell County and the Town of Columbia, drew 60 vendors to Main Street places....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Miss Katie celebrated with community day, christening
The much-anticipated “Miss Katie” shallow-draft hopper dredge was open Thursday, October 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a community open house, followed by a christening ceremony. The public was invited to explore all levels of the 156 foot vessel, including the engine room, the control center...
2022 Bra-Ha-Ha's Auction Concludes with $1,000 Prize Winner!
The 2022 Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction concluded last night, leaving the first-place winner with an $1,000 check.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Barks & Brews Dog Show to benefit Outer Banks SPCA
The Barks & Brews Dog Show will premiere Saturday, October 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Swells’a Brewing in Kill Devil Hills. A benefit for the Outer Banks SPCA, this dog show is for all dogs and will feature contests including owner/dog look alike, best trick, best smile, most mysterious heritage and best costume. Registration for the dog show is a $20 donation to the SPCA. Prizes will be awarded for each category.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner
Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
thecoastlandtimes.com
The Outer Banks Hospital’s chief nursing officer recognized as 2022 Great 100 Nurse
Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence. Out of thousands of nominations submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving healthcare services to their communities. This year,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Holly H. Murphy
Holly Harris Murphy, 67, of Elizabeth City, died October 9, 2022 at home. She was born in Winter Garden, Fla. on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris. Survivors include husband Wendell Jason Murphy, sons Chris Murphy (Lisa) and Chase Murphy (Center Hill, Fla.);...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Adora Benita Collins
On November 1, 1988, her Earthly Father held her in his hands. On October 6, 2022, her Heavenly Father held her in his arms. Adora Benita Collins was born in Chesapeake, Virginia and raised in Manteo, North Carolina where she attended elementary, middle and high school. After graduating from Manteo High School she moved to Silver Spring, Maryland where she attended Montgomery County Community College for a short period before returning to Manteo and then relocating to Elizabeth City, North Carolina. At the time of time of her death she was living in Buﬀalo, New York, where she had moved a few years ago.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Seldon Ephraim Brickhouse Jr.
Seldon Ephraim Brickhouse Jr., 47, of Columbia, died unexpectedly October 5, 2022 at home. Ephraim Brickhouse was born in Chowan County on March 18, 1975 to Seldon Ephraim and Jacqueline White Brickhouse. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on October 15 in the Bryan Funeral Service Chapel with...
NSU homecoming parade to impact traffic Saturday
Norfolk State University's (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.
Gloucester, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Menchville High School football team will have a game with Gloucester High School on October 17, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
thecoastlandtimes.com
Judy J. Mason
Judy J. Mason, 76, of Elizabeth City, died October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born in Pasquotank County on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson. Survivors include husband James A. Mason, sisters Janice Shepherd (Tim), Margie Asbell (David) and Connie Umphlett;...
Elliott’s former R&B group member celebrates street naming
As Hampton Roads prepares to celebrate the unveiling of Missy Elliott Boulevard Portsmouth, a former member of Elliott’s 757-based R&B girl group is reflecting on their time together.
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Art exhibition now open at College of The Albemarle – Dare
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that “Kaleidoscope,” an exhibition of paintings and works on paper by Patrick Berran, is now open in the Professional Arts Building at COA – Dare. Berran’s work has been a part of solo and group exhibitions. His most recent solo...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
Youngkin announces law enforcement funding proposals in Norfolk
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares were in Norfolk with law enforcement officials Monday, to announce a $30 million proposal to fund law enforcement.
Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after rapper Missy Elliott
Portsmouth prepares for award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, to be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”.
Virginia Beach, October 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Bayside High School volleyball team will have a game with Frank W. Cox High School on October 16, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
"Smiling today, seven surgeries later" | Former patient, doctor reunite at Operation Smile 40-year celebration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — At the age of 26, Shaun Warnecke of Chesapeake smiles and laughs a lot. "It feels incredible," said Warnecke with, of course, a smile on his face. "Yeah, [I'm] smiling today! Seven surgeries later." The past 20 years for Warnecke haven't made it easy for...
Comments / 0