Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Grant award from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation supports the exploration of innovative human capital work in Newport
As reports of teacher shortages continue to dominate education news, Highlander Institute and Newport Community School are pleased to announce a new partnership with the van Beuren Charitable Foundation (vBCF) and Newport Public Schools (NPS). The two-fold project seeks to build the capacity of NPS Paraprofessionals while also exploring the viability of a “Community Educator” strategy that would recruit and train interested community members to support emerging needs within Newport County schools.
On the Job: Newport Restaurant Group hiring various positions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. The Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to build strong communities around fresh, honest food. They are currently hiring for several front-of-house, back-of-house and administrative roles. Qualifications may differ from role to role but reliability and a positive […]
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County Youth Chorus “Helping Hands” class begins November 1
The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming students in grades 2 through 4 to join us for our next 6-week session entitled “Helping Hands”. During this session, we will learn songs about friendship and helping others who are in need. Classes are offered on Tuesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 pm at the MLK Center (20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport) and Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:15 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown) beginning on November 1 and concluding on December 15.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Support Smyth for Newport City Council At-Large
I am writing to express my support for Stephanie Smyth’s campaign for Newport City Council. I did not know Steph prior to her announcement that she would run for one of the Council’s at-large seats. I attended one of her early Meet and Greet events at the Elks and I was excited to learn that she has both a deep connection to Newport (eight generations!) and great professional experience and skills that will benefit Newport’s City Council.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter – Newport Voters: Our community needs you to reject Question 5
I am a parent of young children in Newport and am highly invested in our public schools. I have attended several public meetings discussing the proposal to regionalize Newport and Middletown schools. While I would be thrilled to support a plan to unify our two small school systems; to create...
whatsupnewp.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run
2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 16. Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher, completing the four-mile trek in 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43. See the full results for the race, here https://my.racewire.com/results/37200. The event, which runs...
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”
International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote to regionalize our Newport-Middletown schools
It’s time we voted to merge into one vibrant Regional School District. The state-of-the-art buildings and the new money from the State that are proposed should school regionalization pass are just that—BUILDINGS and MONEY. It is what we do with these resources that will determine the expanded and improved educational benefits that will be available to our students.
rinewstoday.com
Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing
Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
ABC6.com
Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
GoLocalProv
Family of Former Providence Journal Owners Battle Over Control of Tens of Millions in Family Trusts
When the Providence Journal Company was sold in 1997 for $1.5 billion, the Metcalf family was a massive financial winner. The family was a major shareholder in the media company. Patriarchs of the family led the company for decades. Fast forward 25 years, and now the three children of the...
reportertoday.com
Acting Volunteers Needed for Disaster Training
Providence, Rhode Island (October 6, 2022) – Rhode Island Nursing Education Center seeks standardized patient actors to volunteer for a disaster simulation for students of the University of Rhode Island School of Nursing on Thursday, November 17. The training event will be held at 350 Eddy Street, Providence from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m. and repeated again from noon to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers may choose one or both timeslots. The exercise will help train student nurses in on-site response management including triage and first aid. Online training material, onsite training and free parking will be provided. Sign up at https://signup.com/go/pjZMOxv. Contact Bonnie Rayta at 401-480-8963 or rinec.simulation@riopc.edu to request additional information.
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
spectrumnews1.com
Local family working to expand domestic violence workplace protections
WEBSTER, Mass. - A Webster family is trying to prevent future tragedies by making sure nobody else will have to experience what their daughter did. Amanda Dabrowski's familiy is working with state Sen. Ryan Fattman and state Rep. Joe McKenna to pass a bill expanding domestic violence workplace protections. Dabrowski...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
Mom claims 6-year-old overdosed on ADHD medication given at school
A Woonsocket mother is searching for answers after she claims her 6-year-old son overdosed on his ADHD medication at school earlier this week.
fallriverreporter.com
The City of Fall River will be seeing road detours and disruptions due to water main work in multiple locations
The City of Fall River will be seeing road detours and disruptions due to water main work in multiple locations. A section of Atlantic Blvd. in the vicinity of Mt. Hope Ave. will experience periodic road closures as needed for water main work in that area. The closures will be...
New Bedford’s Scott Pemberton Makes Dream of a Gourmet Hot Dog Shop a Reality
In a dog-eat-dog world, it's rejuvenating to see people willing to open their own mom-and-pop business. Scott Pemberton just started a gourmet hot dog specialty shop called Oh My Dawg in New Bedford's North End, on Acushnet Avenue across from the Wilks Library in the former E-Z Rent-a-Car location. Known...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Comments / 0