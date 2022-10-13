ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Service Had Tip That Proud Boys Planned to ‘Literally Kill People’ on Jan. 6

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
 4 days ago
The Jan. 6 committee during its hearing on Thursday displayed a tip relayed to the Secret Service by the FBI from a source warning that the Proud Boys planned to “literally kill people” on Jan. 6.

“Their plan is to literally kill people,” the tip read. “Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”

The committee dedicated a significant amount of time to establishing the extent that intelligence agencies, including the Secret Service, were aware of potential violence at the Capitol and against lawmakers. In his opening statement, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) indicated that the committee found claims from certain White House officials and Secret Service members that they had not received intelligence about potential threats to lack credibility.

The threats of armed protesters flocking to the Capitol discussed by the committee were connected to Trump’s alleged behavior at his Jan. 6 rally that preceded the riot. Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified in June President Trump demanded that security measures and metal detectors be taken down , insisting that the armed attendees outside the designated rally space were “not here to hurt me.”

The response of the Secret Service on Jan. 6 continues to be a matter of interest to the committee, which subpoenaed the agency in July following reports that agents had wiped text messages from Jan. 6 from their phones following a request from oversight officials. NBC News reported earlier this week that the committee obtained over one million electronic communications from the Secret Service, including it appears, plenty about the violence that was set to unfold on Jan. 6.

“POTUS just tweeted about Pence,” one Secret Service chat read. “Probably not going to be good for Pence.”

Comments / 11

Be Kind and smart
3d ago

I find myself thinking about their families. Their children will live a of torment and shame. Children shouldn't be put in such turmoil. What must their parents be thinking?

Beyond Done
2d ago

It’ll take a year just to unravel the list of 1/6 active terrorists/planners/players in all of DHS layers. Stop Trumpism Kill the Disease.

