TMZ.com
Ex-NFL Player Antonio Dennard Dead At 32, Shot And Killed Outside Bar
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, over the weekend ... TMZ Sports has learned. He was 32. The Berks County Coroner's Office tells us Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 AM on October 16 -- after being transported to Reading Hospital for a gunshot wound.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hangs With Daughter, Visits Healer During Tom Brady's Loss
Gisele Bündchen had a relaxing weekend amid her split from Tom Brady -- visiting her spiritual healer and spending time with her daughter -- while Tom took an L on the field. Gisele was out and about Sunday in Florida, first visiting Dr. Ewa for a healing session. As we reported, GB paid the doc a visit earlier this month too, sans wedding ring.
Turnover, 4th Hopkins FG gives Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles C
TMZ.com
Le'Veon Bell Says He Doesn't Watch NFL, Focused On Fighting Career
Le'Veon Bell says he doesn't watch the NFL these days ... telling TMZ Sports his focus on his fighting career has his full, undivided attention. We spoke with Bell outside DASH radio store in Hollywood Monday -- and the former Steelers RB told us he hasn't been keeping up with his old team amid their 1-4 start.
TMZ.com
NFL's Mario Edwards Turns His Head Into A 25-Carat Diamond Pendant
It's Christmas in October for Mario Edwards ... the Tennessee Titans defensive lineman just spoiled himself by copping a massive 25-carat diamond pendant of his head!!. TMZ Sports has learned the defensive end wanted some new mini-me bling, so he hit up Ari The Jeweler to design the piece. You...
TMZ.com
Eagles' Darius Slay Gives Interception Ball To Meek Mill On 'SNF'
Darius Slay Jr. sent Meek Mill home from "Sunday Night Football" with a gift ... the Philly rapper got the Eagles stars interception ball as a souvenir. The Eagles had been leading the Cowboys, 17-0, on "SNF" ... when Slay intercepted a Cooper Rush pass intended for wide receiver Michael Gallup.
TMZ.com
SMU Mascot Cause Massive Delay At Football Game After Pooping On Field
If you watched the SMU/Navy game Friday night, it was just a bunch of horses**t, right?. Well, thanks to Peruna, the game abruptly stopped in the third quarter, after SMU scored a TD and the mascot bolted onto the turf to celebrate. Thing is ... Peruna has loose bowels, and left an unhappy trail behind.
