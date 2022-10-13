Read full article on original website
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
How has Cleveland fared in recent elimination games? Well ...
Stop us if you’ve heard this one already -- it’s been a really long time since Cleveland won the World Series. 73 years, if you want to be specific. (Just as a reference point, the Red Sox’s championship drought officially became known as the “Curse of the Bambino” after 68 years.)
Top 12 performers of the postseason (thus far)
You can be one of the best players in the world, but it’s the postseason when your brilliance has the brightest light on it, when everybody sees it. Throughout the Wild Card Series and Division Series, there have been some true standouts. Here’s a look at the 12 best performers in the playoffs -- whose teams are still alive -- so far. These guys might just be getting started.
Evaluating each of MLB's open managerial jobs
One-sixth of MLB's managerial jobs are vacant, with the Blue Jays, Marlins, Rangers, Royals and White Sox searching for their next skipper. While each of these teams weighs its options and evaluates candidates, we're going to evaluate the jobs themselves. What are the benefits? What about the potential challenges that await?
'Gut-wrenching ending' to G3 raises bullpen questions for Yanks
CLEVELAND -- The phone rang in the visitors’ bullpen during the ninth inning on Saturday evening as Wandy Peralta neared the end of his line, a two-run Yankees lead appearing more in jeopardy with each fatigued pitch. The voice crackled through the earpiece, identifying Clarke Schmidt as the choice to warm up. No one was more surprised than Clay Holmes.
Holmes, Boone back on same page after G3 'miscommunication'
CLEVELAND -- One day after Clay Holmes stood in the visiting bullpen at Progressive Field, watching a ninth-inning lead melt away and wondering why his name wasn’t called, manager Aaron Boone said that he and the reliever were on the same page. • ALDS Game 5: Tonight, 7 p.m....
Everything at stake for Guardians, Yankees in Game 5
And so we have a Game 5, our only one in the Division Series round. It’s quite a doozy, featuring the favored and forever-dramatic New York Yankees and the upstart (and SpongeBob-crooning) Cleveland Guardians. The stakes are through the roof on this one, obviously: It’s a win-or-go-home game, between...
Cole 'in command of the moment,' steers ALDS to G5
CLEVELAND -- By the seventh inning on Sunday, as waves of fatigue began to crash in Gerrit Cole’s prized right arm and legs, the right-hander had already achieved his stated objective of cutting through noise and finding his postseason focus. He had answered the call in a critical win-or-else scenario, needing a win to keep the Yankees’ season alive.
Rock the baby! Naylor's HR trot is must-see
CLEVELAND -- Not only does Josh Naylor continue to deliver hits in the American League Division Series battle against the Yankees, he’s acting as their Guardian, pun totally intended. In the fourth inning of Cleveland's 4-2 loss in Game 4 that evened the series at two games each, Naylor...
Winner-take-all Game 5 stage won't intimidate Civale
CLEVELAND -- Aaron Civale endured three stints on the injured list for three different injuries to return in time to help the Guardians get to the postseason. He waited patiently in the bullpen in case manager Terry Francona needed him in their AL Division Series opener. He’s not going to complain that his likely introduction to playoff baseball is a winner-take-all Game 5 at Yankee Stadium, or that Monday’s rainout pushed his expected start back to Tuesday afternoon -- 13 days after his last pitch in a game.
5 keys to Game 5 between Guardians, Yankees
CLEVELAND -- Astros vs. Mariners gave us an 18-inning pitchers’ duel in the longest scoreless tie in postseason history. Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers gave us two of the biggest upsets in the history of the MLB postseason. That was all entertaining. But none of the above...
3 Marlins prospects on the rise after 2022
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's time to spotlight the Marlins' Minor League system, which has undergone turnover in the past year. Once a Top 5 farm system,...
Pitchers who have thrived in elimination games
Any postseason outing can be stressful, but potential elimination games are sure to test a pitcher's mettle. When a poor performance often means the end of your team's season, every pitch carries that much more weight. So who has been the best in these backs-to-the-wall situations?. Below is a look...
Dos and don'ts for pitching to Alvarez in the ALCS
How do you stop Yordan Alvarez? Far too often for pitchers, you don’t. Bring in a defending Cy Young winner in relief? Home run. Throw him 98 outside the zone? Home run. Wave him to first base intentionally? Now deal with Alex Bregman. Alvarez homered in his first Major...
Yanks turn to Nasty Nestor on short rest for postponed G5
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have announced that they will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes on Tuesday, tabbing the left-hander to start on short rest with their season on the line in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series vs. the Guardians. Jameson Taillon had been...
IKF 'disappointed' with missed chances at SS
CLEVELAND -- When Isiah Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Yankees on March 13 from the Twins, he was expected to be the club’s shortstop of the present, keeping the seat warm for the arrival of either Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza, New York’s heralded prospects. Despite Volpe’s rise...
Another Oscar winner! Guardians walk off, take 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND -- Oscar Gonzalez knew he was going to win Saturday’s game, even when it seemed impossible. As Baseball Savant was calculating that Cleveland had a 4% chance of overcoming a two-run deficit with one out in the bottom of the ninth, the Guardians’ dugout determined that it had a 100% chance of winning as long as Myles Straw reached base.
Guards' peskiness proving a match for Yankees' power
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians used persistent peskiness to board baserunners. A Steven Kwan hustle double on a ground ball down the line, a José Ramírez base hit off the fists, a Josh Naylor single slapped at an awkward angle over an outstretched glove. Whatever it took to get a guy on and get a guy -- one guy at a time -- in.
Astros win 18-inning marathon to reach 6th straight ALCS
SEATTLE -- The Astros weren’t too tired to party. Far from it. The music was pumping in the visiting clubhouse at T-Mobile Park, the smell of champagne filled the air and a group of bewildered, exhausted and excited players tried to digest and appreciate what they had just witnessed.
