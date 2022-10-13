Read full article on original website
Rocklin adjusts in second half to beat Granite Bay in Sierra Foothill League clash
ROCKLIN 21, GRANITE BAY 14 Granite Bay 0 0 0 14 – 14 Rocklin 0 0 7 14 – 21 Rocklin – Mason Silva 3 run (Logan Pandis kick) Rocklin – Silva 3 run (Pandis kick) Rocklin – Kyle Hall 30 pass from Joey Roberts (Pandis kick) GB – Frank Cusano 40 pass from Nick Harris (kick good) GB – Joseph Cattolico 1 pass from Harris (kick good)
Auburn PG&E workers putting it on the line in international rodeo competition
As PG&E linemen, Jordan Ralls and Carson Penny of Auburn and Ben Boardway of Placerville count on each other to work as a team. Working with hot sticks, opening fuses, quickly climbing up and down power poles, potentially rescuing an injured co-worker – they must work as one. And they must not crack an egg.
Legendary Placer coach inducted into Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame
“Everything Bill Miller did, he did it big,” said former Placer boys tennis coach Rad McCord. “To me, what he's accomplished is so far greater than just about anyone else (that) has been inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.”. The former Placer football and girls tennis...
Lincoln Police Logs
Thomas Kevin Swagerty, 30 of Lincoln was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Sept. 25 for trespassing at the 900 block of Twelve Bridges Drive. Swagerty was booked into the Placer County Jail. Charlotte Loella Clifford, 47 of Penryn was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 25 for warrants at Twelve Bridges Drive/Camino...
Commentary: Blood donation, Rotary, "Butt Lady," elections, Halloween
When I donated plasma on Sept. 29, I found others donating and asked them why. “I’ve just been doing it a long time,” Steve said, adding he's donated platelets “since the early 2020s. It seemed like the right thing to do.”. He shared a story about...
Placer defeats Nevada Union, remains perfect on imperfect night
At first glance, a 31-point victory looks like a dominant performance. At face value, Placer High School’s 63-32 win over Foothill Valley League rival Nevada Union on Friday night was dominant, but even a blowout can be ugly. “I'm pretty pleased that our kids aren't happy with our performance...
Joan P. Cadilli Aukerman 5/28/1930 - 10/3/2022
Joan P. Cadilli Aukerman, resident of Colfax for 27 years, was born in Los Angeles, California 5/28/1930. She passed peacefully on 10/03/2022 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents, James V. Cadilli and Margaret F. Cadilli, her brothers James (Jim) Cadilli and Michael Cadilli, her grandson Eric B. Steele IV and her great grandson Matt Steele.
David Mc Guire 1/10/1921 - 9/23/2022
David Mc Guire passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of September 23d after recent visits with his family. He was less than four months away from his 102d birthday. David was born in Northfield Minnesota and he graduated from Northfield High School. As an Eagle scout, he...
Patricia (Pat) L. Veiga
Patricia (Pat) L. Veiga age 78, passed away peacefully October 10, 2022, surrounded by family. Pat was born on December 5, 1943, in Denver Colorado. Her family moved to Placer County when she was approximately 3 years old. She attended Elementary school in Penryn and graduated from Lincoln High School. She is survived by her loving Husband Denny.
Mark Edward Faulkner 5/4/1960 - 6/14/2022
“May your trails be crooked, winding, lonesome, dangerous, leading to the most amazing view. May your mountains rise into and above the clouds.” Edward Abbey. It is with great sadness that we write about the passing of Mark Faulkner, husband, son, father, brother, friend, and teacher extraordinaire. Mark passed away at home in Auburn, CA on 6/14/22, from a glioblastoma brain tumor. Mark was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and prior to settling in Auburn, he attended grammar schools in Georgia and Japan. He also attended Del Campo High School where he was a rock star basketball player.
Jennifer Lile 10/3/1951 - 10/3/2022
Auburn — Much loved Auburn, CA community member Jennifer M. Lile passed into the sunset on her birthday, October 3, 2022. She had beat the odds against cancer for many years, thanks to the kindness and caring of her many friends and large family. A unique and inspiring spirit, Jennifer was a gifted leatherworker, artist, and advocate for people with developmental challenges. She worked with Auburn Parks and Recreation and the Placer Adult School to provide recreational/educational programs for students who she advocated for throughout her 30-year career. She was a lover of dogs and miniature horses and was involved with animal therapy programs for the elderly and her students. As an artist, Jennifer created unique, hand-stitched leather goods from bracelets to purses and full black powder reenactment gear during her years as the owner of local shop Muskrat Sams. More recently, Jennifer shared her work at the Old Town Gallery in downtown Auburn. She loved Native art, history, and conversations about the world. Picking up the ukulele later in life, making music with her friends brought her great joy. Jennifer’s generous spirit and quirky wit remains with us, encouraging creativity and the pursuit of dreams for all. Jennifer is survived by siblings Keith Lile, Jr., Kathy Lile Hall, Kimberli Lile, and Stephanie Lile as well as friend Karen L, who she cared for like a daughter. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a special fund established to help support re-homing Jennifer’s four-legged friends: Road Apple Mini Fund, c/o S. Lile, PO Box 2121, Gig Harbor, WA 98335.
Placer Athletic Hall of Fame accepting applications for class of 2023
The Placer High School Athletic Hall of Fame is now accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Nomination forms must be submitted by November 1, 2022 and may be obtained at placerathletichalloffame.org, in the office at Placer High School, or online at the school website. The purpose of the Athletic...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a firearm, attempted kidnapping, battery by gassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. May 25. Oscar Hernandez-Martinez, 43, was arrested at 12 a.m. on suspicion of battery, trespassing and obstructing an officer in the 10700 block...
Huskies rushing attack too much for young Rhinos team
The Sutter Huskies showcased why they are one of the best small high schools in all of Northern California as they defeated the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos 42-14 on Friday night. The Huskies were the California Interscholastic Federation Northern Section Champions in 2021, are already 9-0 this season and are...
Bulldog defense controls Golden Eagles, as Folsom wins 34-7
In a battle between the only two undefeated teams in the Sierra Foothill League, Folsom’s defense came up big and made things difficult for Del Oro, as the Bulldogs rolled to a 34-7 victory at Prairie City Stadium on Friday night. The Golden Eagles simply couldn’t get much going...
