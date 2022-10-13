Auburn — Much loved Auburn, CA community member Jennifer M. Lile passed into the sunset on her birthday, October 3, 2022. She had beat the odds against cancer for many years, thanks to the kindness and caring of her many friends and large family. A unique and inspiring spirit, Jennifer was a gifted leatherworker, artist, and advocate for people with developmental challenges. She worked with Auburn Parks and Recreation and the Placer Adult School to provide recreational/educational programs for students who she advocated for throughout her 30-year career. She was a lover of dogs and miniature horses and was involved with animal therapy programs for the elderly and her students. As an artist, Jennifer created unique, hand-stitched leather goods from bracelets to purses and full black powder reenactment gear during her years as the owner of local shop Muskrat Sams. More recently, Jennifer shared her work at the Old Town Gallery in downtown Auburn. She loved Native art, history, and conversations about the world. Picking up the ukulele later in life, making music with her friends brought her great joy. Jennifer’s generous spirit and quirky wit remains with us, encouraging creativity and the pursuit of dreams for all. Jennifer is survived by siblings Keith Lile, Jr., Kathy Lile Hall, Kimberli Lile, and Stephanie Lile as well as friend Karen L, who she cared for like a daughter. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a special fund established to help support re-homing Jennifer’s four-legged friends: Road Apple Mini Fund, c/o S. Lile, PO Box 2121, Gig Harbor, WA 98335.

