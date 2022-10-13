ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KGLO News

Officials warn bird flu has been detected in flocks in NE, SD and MN

AMES — New bird flu cases have been reported this fall in Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska. The virus hasn’t resurfaced in Iowa since May, but experts are cautioning it could come back as wild birds migrate. State wildlife veterinarian Rachel Ruden says, “We can expect that as...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's disappearing Democrats follows national trend, expert says

OMAHA, Neb. — Seven months ago, Nebraska's voter registration data started illuminating a trend: thousands of Democrats were switching parties to vote in the Republican primary. While it was an abnormal uptick, it was following a normal trend. "There's been quite a large shift toward Republican affiliation across the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota counties most concerned about climate change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
farmforum.net

Risk of inaccurate pheasant numbers remains since end of South Dakota's brood survey

Editor's note: This story is part of "100 Eyes on South Dakota," an investigative initiative driven by reader questions and news tips to help hold public officials accountable and shine light on truth within the region, culminating impactful reporting and resources between three newsrooms: the Argus Leader, the Aberdeen American News and the Watertown Public Opinion.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Study: South Dakota voters are not as engaged as they could be

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Election Day coming up, voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots but the number of people who actually make their voices heard might not be as high as anticipated. In a report released by WalletHub, South Dakota was ranked as one...
OREGON STATE
KELOLAND TV

Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Latest SDSU Poll shows signs of polarization in South Dakota

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show In the Moment with Lori Walsh. The race is tight for the next South Dakota governor, and voters are unlikely to change their minds. That's according tothe latest results from the SDSU Poll. A poll released earlier this week...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol identified body found in trunk

Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph at times will bring a much cooler day to the area. Highs only reach the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, to around 60 in Lincoln. Feeling nice this evening but a big Fall chill is on the way for next week. Two Omaha...
NEBRASKA STATE
KEVN

South Dakota is the sixth highest state for fatal semi-truck crashes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Personal injury lawyers examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and found that South Dakota is the sixth highest state when it comes to the percentage of fatal crashes involving large semi-trucks. The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy