Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Can you help deputies find this missing 14-year-old?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her. She was last seen Saturday in the 3100...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies investigate homicide on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County deputies say one person is dead and another injured following a shooting late Monday night. Deputies say they were called to the shooting at 11:34 p.m. on the 3000 block of Washington Road. They say one victim died on scene and the other has been...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to shots fired call at Dogwood Terrace Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of shots fired on Dudley Dr. at Dogwood Terrace Apartments. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. The sheriff's office says a man had been shot at least once and was taken to a local hospital in their personal video. The victim is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.
wgac.com
Richmond County Girl Reported Missing
A Richmond County teenager has been reported missing. Fourteen-year-old Tacalyn Armour was last seen Saturday in the 3100 block of Eagle Rock Road. Armour is black, 5’2″ and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. Authorities say Armour may be headed...
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released details about the deputy who used a stun gun on a man who died afterward. The deputy was identified Monday as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, who has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the death of Christopher Blount, 45, of Hephzibah.
Dead man found on Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island, investigation underway
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators were called to the Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island for a death investigation. Around 8:08 a.m. Monday, a bicyclist called 911 when he saw a Black male lying on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road. When deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim appeared […]
Richmond County Coroner investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday evening, 10/14/2022 at 11:39 P.M. The crash occurred at Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road. Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27 years old of Smoketree Road Augusta was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
wgac.com
Body Found in Beech Island This Morning
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a person riding a bicycle discovered a body on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road just after 8:00 a.m. today. The black male victim appeared to have at least one gunshot wound. Information is limited at this time, but Aiken County authorities are asking for any information that could help with the investigation. Contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811, or you can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.
WRDW-TV
Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man died over the weekend after a deputy used a stun gun on him, authorities said. As is routine, the deputy is on leave during the investigation of the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of...
WRDW-TV
Augusta roadways taking a deadly toll on motorcyclists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Motorcycle crashes have claimed multiple lives over the past week in Augusta. The latest one happened just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.
Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
WRDW-TV
One dead in motorcycle accident Friday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday. The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta, Ga. According to the Coroner’s Office, the accident happened around 9:37 p.m. on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn...
WRDW-TV
2nd person in a week dies of opioid overdose in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a few days, a person has died of an opioid overdose in Grovetown. The latest death happened over the weekend in the 200 block of Hayne Drive, according to police. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had possibly ingested cocaine...
WRDW-TV
1 person killed in motorcycle crash on Riverwatch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Augusta. Dispatchers said the accident took place just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.
WRDW-TV
Mom in jail as 2-year-old son takes final breath after drowning incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms a two-year-old died Monday night after falling into a family friend’s pool on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 3400 block of Merrimac Avenue. Justus Hyman was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on Monday after being transported to...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Deputy on administrative leave after man dies after being tased during arrest
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A man is dead and a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy is on administrative leave after an attempted arrest. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of South Kensington Drive Sunday at 12:35 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. When they got there, deputies found 45-year-old Christopher Blount who was reportedly being combative. Authorities attempted to take him into custody. As this happened, officials say a deputy, now identified as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, deployed his taser to subdue the man. Blount was then taken into custody. However, the Sheriff's Office says Blount became unresponsive and deputies began CPR.
WRDW-TV
Burke Co. Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an audit took a deeper look at how Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was spending money, he came in to give his side. We sat down with him for a one-on-one interview to see what he has to say. Williams says the county started looking...
WRDW-TV
Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
GBI investigating shooting incident on West Street in Thomson
Investigators responded to a shooting Friday night on West Street in Thomson.
Comments / 0