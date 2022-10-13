Read full article on original website
ACOSTA Heating, Cooling, and Electrical Celebrates 50th Anniversary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ACOSTA Heating, Cooling, and Electrical has been Charlotte’s premier home comfort company since 1972. Fifty years is a milestone most companies don’t achieve. ACOSTA celebrated on Saturday, October 15th with a gathering of friends, vendors, relatives, employees, and valued clients. The event was held...
Man Wrongfully Fired From Wendy’s Will Be a Police Officer For a Day
STANLEY, N.C. — Dennis Peek, the man with Down syndrome who was wrongfully fired from Wendy’s, will get to be a police officer for the day. On Thursday, Dennis Peek will be sworn into the Mount Holly Police Department. He’ll get a uniform, get to ride in the patrol car and check in on local businesses.
Two Shot, Others Injured At Livingstone College Homecoming Event
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police say that two people, who were not students, were shot late Saturday night at Livingstone College. There is no active threat to the campus. Officers arrived at the campus around 11 p.m. on October 15th and found two people shot during the college’s homecoming concert.
Three Arrested After Stabbing In SW Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that one person has non life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, and police have arrested three people in connection with the stabbing. Check back for updates.
Protesters Rally Against South Point High School “Red Raider” Mascot
GASTONIA, N.C. – Native American and other community groups are renewing their call to rename the mascot at a local high school. Protesters rallied before Monday night’s Gaston Co. School Board Meeting, calling on officials to retire the “Red Raider” mascot at South Point High School.
Local Group Set To Rally Monday To Rename School Mascot
GASTON COUNTY — A local group will renew its push to rename the mascot at a local high school. Protesters will rally before Monday night’s Gaston County School Board meeting, calling for officials to retire the ‘Red Raider’ mascot at South Point High School in Belmont. The group also protested last November over the issue.
Freeze Watches and Warnings Issued Ahead of Cold Blast
Freeze watches and warnings will go into effect across the region. A cold front will cross the area today, with drier and colder air invading the region this evening. A closed low over the Great Lakes will transport freezing temperatures first into the mountains Monday night. A Freeze Warning goes into effect for Avery, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties from midnight until noon Tuesday. Temps will fall into the mid-30s across the foothills with the low 40s further south. An ongoing northwesterly breeze will make it difficult for frost to form Monday night.
Don’t Waste Your Money: Counterfeit Goods
CHARLOTTE N.C.- A new warning about discount designer goods after workers seized millions of dollars worth of items that were all fake. WCCB Charlotte’s John Matarese shows what to watch out for so you don’t waste your money.
Police Investigate Homicide In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tonight police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Charlotte. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Oak Trail, just before 3 a.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their name hasn’t been released and so far police haven’t said anything...
The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early
MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
No Children Hurt After Salisbury School Bus Crash
SALISBRY, N.C. — A spokesperson with the Rowan-Salisbury School District says that all fifteen children were not injured. They say that the bus was on Long Ferry Road near Interstate-85 when another vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into the bus. First responders made sure the kids were...
Hickory Police Investigate Deadly Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a homicide after a man called 9-1-1 and said he had shot his roommate. When police got to the apartment in the 900 Block of 5th Street SE, they found a man injured from a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant is accused of assault on a female. Authorities say, police were called to Sgt. Sean Dunne’s home around 1:23 a.m. on Sunday regarding a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived at the home but did not take Dunn into custody. An arrest warrant was issued later and Dunne was taken into custody for assault charges and served with a domestic violence protective order.
Driver Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Taylorsville Walmart
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. – A driver was hurt after crashing a truck into the Walmart in Taylorsville. Central Alexander Fire Department Station #30 says it happened around 9:00 on Sunday morning. The driver was freed from the vehicle after a short period of time and turned over to EMS for...
Rock Hill Police: Woman Fatally Hit By Truck
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that the woman died from her injuries at the hospital. On October 15th, just before 5:30 p.m., police arrived at an accident on Dave Lyle Boulevard near John Ross Parkway. Police say a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was trying to...
Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
Two Arrested After High Speed Chase With Baby In Backseat
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say that after finding the two suspects, the men tried to crash into a patrol car and drive off, reaching speeds of up to 115 miles per hour with a baby in the back seat. On October 13th, just after 9 p.m., Burke County...
Two People Arrested Following Fight At Olympic High School Football Game
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Olympic High School after a fight broke out at the game. It happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. According to police, approximately 15 people were involved in the melee. According to CMS, a juvenile was arrested, one was cited, and a 19-year-old was released.
