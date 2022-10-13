Freeze watches and warnings will go into effect across the region. A cold front will cross the area today, with drier and colder air invading the region this evening. A closed low over the Great Lakes will transport freezing temperatures first into the mountains Monday night. A Freeze Warning goes into effect for Avery, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties from midnight until noon Tuesday. Temps will fall into the mid-30s across the foothills with the low 40s further south. An ongoing northwesterly breeze will make it difficult for frost to form Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO