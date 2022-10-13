Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Netflix Orders Western From Sons Of Anarchy Creator
Netflix has given The Abandons, a Western drama from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter's, a 10-episode order. Deadline was the first to report. A synopsis reads: "The Abandons is set in 1850s Oregon and follows a group of diverse outlier families in their pursuit of Manifest Destiny. The series explores the corrupt force of wealth and power that covets their land and attempts to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, 'justice' is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land."
Gamespot
Brendan Fraser Apologizes To San Francisco For George Of The Jungle Incident
Brendan Fraser has been a busy guy lately, with projects like Doom Patrol and the recently-canceled Batgirl film, and his critically-acclaimed film The Whale. Fraser appeared at San Francisco's Mill Valley Film Festival for a screening of The Whale, where he offered an apology to the city for something that happened long, long ago, the SFGate reports.
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Season 1 Finale Trailer Sets Up A Huge Battle To Come
The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon wraps up its first season this coming Sunday, October 23, and it looks like the debut season will go out with a bang. A teaser trailer for the season finale has been released, and it sets up an epic showdown between two major factions. The trailer contains big-time spoilers for House of the Dragon.
Gamespot
24 Must-Watch Horror Classics And Where To Stream Them On Halloween
Halloween season is upon us, and that means it's time to curl up on the couch and watch some scary movies. Every year, there are plenty of horror movies that come out every year, and within the hundreds that exist, there are some major standouts. But in the age of streaming, where do you go to watch some of the most notable horror movies?
Gamespot
12 Horror Movies On Shudder That Are Dying To Be Watched This Halloween
Horror may have a home on big-name streaming platforms like HBO Max (for now, at least?), but fear is forged within the hellfires of Shudder. And AMC's horror-focused service isn't just oozing and creaking with nightmares (which, in this case is a good thing); it's also the groundskeeper to a crypt of classics and creepy exclusives.
Gamespot
Halloween Ends Finishes The Weekend With $41.2M In The US, Slowest Start For New Series
[UPDATE] The final numbers are in for the weekend, and Halloween Ends made $41.2 million in the US for its debut weekend. This was the lowest opening for the new Halloween trilogy--numbers have been declining with each new entry since the reboot series began in 2018. The original story follows...
Gamespot
Review Roundup For A Plague Tale: Requiem -- How Does This Bleak Sequel Fare?
A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the cinematic, medieval, and stealth franchise on Xbox, PC, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch. Critics are praising the bleak narrative and the well done, if predictable, additions to its stealth action. However, several critics also mentioned technical issues, including frame rate dips and graphical glitches. In...
Gamespot
1996's Twister Is Getting A Sequel, Somehow
Just like storm chases jumping into their truck to go after a weather event, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are in the process of fast-tracking Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 disaster film that starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, Deadline reports. Twisters is in early development, but producers are...
Gamespot
New Bayonetta Voice Actor Jennifer Hale Responds To Hellena Taylor
Jennifer Hale, who is voicing Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3 after original voice actor Hellena Taylor couldn't come to terms with Platinum Games, has released a statement about the situation. Hale is one of the most prolific and experienced voice actors working in video games today, known for her performances as Commander Shepard in Mass Effect, among numerous other roles.
