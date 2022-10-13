ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
macaronikid.com

WIN a Family Five Pack of Tickets to Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns

Is back in town for a second season. Open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much the people of Denver loved the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns during our first run last season, we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second year” stated Dan McCullough, Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “Guests can expect an experience better than they could’ve ever imagined this year, filled with magic, pumpkins and more. You’ll find magic around every corner!’
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Giant gourd weighs 1,783 pounds; heaviest in Colo. history

Colorado's heaviest pumpkin in the history of the state is on display at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The monstrous pumpkin was grown by a farmer in Colorado and weighed in at 1,783 pounds. The giant gourd will be on display through Oct. 26 at the Denver Botanic Gardens. It's expected to be a popular display so gardens officials say it's best to buy tickets early. As for what will happen to it after Halloween, it will have a fate much like its smaller counterparts."We are going to cut it open. We aren't going to carve it but we are going to cut it open and the grower is going to collect some seeds so next year the grower can try to grow a similarly large pumpkin," said Erin Byrd with the Denver Botanic Gardens. The second-largest pumpkin on record in Colorado is on display at Aurora Fire Station 11. That giant was grown by an Aurora firefighter and weighs in at 1,729 pounds. 
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Trick Or Treating#Haunted House#Food Drink#The Haunted Mansion Bar#Frightmare Compound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
9NEWS

Denver chef makes traditional barbacoa in Westwood neighborhood

DENVER, Colorado — Throughout Mexico, there are different types of barbacoa. The one Jose Avila grew up eating was barbacoa de borrego, or lamb barbacoa, originating from Hidalgo. When he moved to Colorado and began working in kitchens, he couldn’t find any chefs or restaurants making traditional barbacoa the...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Aurora, Colorado officials hunker down in search of a viable homeless strategy

Aurora's councilmembers weigh dueling ideas as they consider steps to revamp the city's homelessness program following trips to Texas, where they explored models for reducing this social woe that plagues metro Denver. Metro Denver has been struggling to address homelessness, which jumped by 12.8% – from 6,104 to 6,888 – between January 2020 and January this year. Local authorities have poured significant resources into tackling homelessness in the last few years. ...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy