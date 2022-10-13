ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, MI

Interim COO named permanently to the post for the Bronson Healthcare system

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After a nationwide search, Bronson Healthcare officials didn’t have to look far for their number two administrator. Dr. Kimberly K. Hatchel has been appointed senior vice president of the Bronson Healthcare system and chief operating officer for Bronson Methodist Hospital. She had been serving as the hospital’s interim COO since June 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Local school officials stress voter awareness ahead of November election.

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – School officials say do your homework before voting next month. While some candidates are spending millions on ads, most local candidates, the ones who may have the biggest impact locally, are getting little or no media exposure. Voters may be familiar with the positions...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Speed believed by police to be a factor in Cass County crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff reports that at approximately 8:34 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, his office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road in Pokagon Township. Investigation revealed that 18-year-old, Baroda resident, Alex Foster, was driving east...
CASS COUNTY, MI
City of Kalamazoo looks to update plan to protect water supply

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo sits on top of a groundwater supply which produces the millions of gallons the region depends on every day. Tonight City Commissioners are expected to beef up protection of that precious resource after taking public comment. . On the agenda...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Gas main break causes Plainwell Community Schools to close Monday

PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Plainwell Community Schools will have no school today due to a gas main being hit on the corner of South Main and Starr. According to school officials, the incident has caused the intersection to be blocked and a gas outage to their buildings, with no timeline on a possible all clear.
PLAINWELL, MI
Suspect arrested after armed robbery and fleeing on bicycle

THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three Rivers Police arrested a man who they say robbed a business with a weapon, and then fled on a bicycle. It happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, October 14, at a business on Michigan Avenue between Grant and Lincoln Avenues. Authorities say...
THREE RIVERS, MI
Two MDOT projects on I-94 in Calhoun County start on Monday

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Drivers in Calhoun County will have to be extra alert starting on Monday as a pair of Michigan Department of Transportation projects will be getting underway. Crews will begin nighttime pavement joint repairs on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

