jack1065.com
Interim COO named permanently to the post for the Bronson Healthcare system
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After a nationwide search, Bronson Healthcare officials didn’t have to look far for their number two administrator. Dr. Kimberly K. Hatchel has been appointed senior vice president of the Bronson Healthcare system and chief operating officer for Bronson Methodist Hospital. She had been serving as the hospital’s interim COO since June 2022.
jack1065.com
No injuries in a fire that started in the basement of a Kalamazoo home Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo. Around 5:30 p.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. When officers arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the basement of the home.
jack1065.com
Police release identities of two found dead in a Battle Creek home Saturday afternoon
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have identified a woman and boy who died over the weekend in Battle Creek. 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and her son, 14-year-old Kaiden Osborne were found unresponsive around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at a home in the area of South Minges Road.
jack1065.com
Local school officials stress voter awareness ahead of November election.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – School officials say do your homework before voting next month. While some candidates are spending millions on ads, most local candidates, the ones who may have the biggest impact locally, are getting little or no media exposure. Voters may be familiar with the positions...
jack1065.com
Speed believed by police to be a factor in Cass County crash
POKAGON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff reports that at approximately 8:34 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, his office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road in Pokagon Township. Investigation revealed that 18-year-old, Baroda resident, Alex Foster, was driving east...
jack1065.com
City of Kalamazoo looks to update plan to protect water supply
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo sits on top of a groundwater supply which produces the millions of gallons the region depends on every day. Tonight City Commissioners are expected to beef up protection of that precious resource after taking public comment. . On the agenda...
jack1065.com
Gas main break causes Plainwell Community Schools to close Monday
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Plainwell Community Schools will have no school today due to a gas main being hit on the corner of South Main and Starr. According to school officials, the incident has caused the intersection to be blocked and a gas outage to their buildings, with no timeline on a possible all clear.
jack1065.com
Two injured in vehicle crash causing residential fire in Howard Township
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were hospitalized after a truck crashed into the gas line of a home starting a fire in Cass County’s Howard Township Monday morning, October 17. Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Barron Lake Road near Mannix Street around 7:30...
jack1065.com
Suspect arrested after armed robbery and fleeing on bicycle
THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three Rivers Police arrested a man who they say robbed a business with a weapon, and then fled on a bicycle. It happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, October 14, at a business on Michigan Avenue between Grant and Lincoln Avenues. Authorities say...
jack1065.com
Two MDOT projects on I-94 in Calhoun County start on Monday
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Drivers in Calhoun County will have to be extra alert starting on Monday as a pair of Michigan Department of Transportation projects will be getting underway. Crews will begin nighttime pavement joint repairs on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile...
