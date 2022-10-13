ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Comments / 1

Related
ccxmedia.org

Upgrades Planned for French Regional Park

On the north shore of Medicine Lake, French Regional Park serves as a natural getaway in the heart of the northwest metro. “It’s God-given, it’s amazing,” said John Joyce of Plymouth. “We’ve got wilderness, we’ve got urban, we’ve got parks for little kids. We’ve got swimming for any of the kids. We’ve got biking, rollerblading.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
96.7 The River

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
WGN TV

Did Minneapolis’ biggest snowstorm occur on Halloween?

My friend just moved to Minneapolis and is telling me that the city’s biggest snowstorm occurred on Halloween. How could that be?. Strange as it seems, that is true. During the period from October 31 to November 2, 1991, a blinding snowstorm dropped 28.4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, a single storm record. Duluth was buried by 36.9 inches, the largest storm total in Minnesota history. Though, it was occurring a half a continent away, this record snowstorm occurred at the same time the “Perfect Storm”, a storm made famous by the Sebastian Junger novel and subsequent movie, was battering the Eastern Seaboard. While the storms were separate entities, the strength of the Atlantic storm impeded the eastward progress of the Minnesota storm, prolonging the snowfall there, resulting in the record totals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

You HAVE to Check Out This Crazy/Weird Restaurant in Anoka

Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
ANOKA, MN
willmarradio.com

Carjacking near the U of M campus in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating an armed carjacking near the University of Minnesota campus. A Safe-U alert was issued to students Saturday evening after the incident was reported at 25th and Delaware Street Southeast. No suspects have been arrested yet, though police say they were driving a stolen maroon Dodge Caravan and a stolen silver BMW X3.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into winter

MINNEAPOLIS — By almost every metric, downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into the winter, although there's still a lot of progress left to be made. According to the latest statistics shared by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, building occupancy rates in downtown's largest buildings have climbed to nearly 59 percent -- a 20-percent increase compared to last year. Other encouraging signs this fall include higher levels of hotel occupancies (64.8 percent), seated diners at restaurants (54.9 percent) and light rail ridership (41.3 percent).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Spurred by friend's death, man builds tiny house for homeless Native Americans

On the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis, between a busy highway ramp and a transit station, there sits a miniature version of the American Dream. It's a home so tiny that it could fit into a standard parking space. It's roughly one-fifteenth the size of a typical Minnesota home, yet still has enough space for a sleeping bunk, kitchen sink, refrigerator, folding table with two barstools and a bathroom with shower. The building's roof is topped with enough solar panels to power the home and keep it warm through a Minnesota winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
natureworldnews.com

Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Hardware stores stock up ahead of winter

MINNETONKA, Minn. — As Minnesotans woke up to snow on Friday morning, it was a sign that Old Man Winter is near. "I mean we have the Halloween stuff still out, but now we have to make room for shovels," Rory Sterachota said. He runs the True Value off...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Apartment building in south Minneapolis opens for veterans experiencing homelessness

MINNEAPOLIS -- Homeless and at-risk veterans have a new place to call home.A partnership between the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans and the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs is expanding housing with a 17-unit apartment building in the middle of the Powderhorn neighborhood."This area here around Powderhorn Park it's a preferred area its where people's families are it's where people's medical providers are. It's where people want to be as part of their community," said Sara Riegle.Sixteen one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment will be home for many chronically homeless veterans who went to MACV and the MDVA for help."Recently...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy