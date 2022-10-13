Read full article on original website
Related
ccxmedia.org
Upgrades Planned for French Regional Park
On the north shore of Medicine Lake, French Regional Park serves as a natural getaway in the heart of the northwest metro. “It’s God-given, it’s amazing,” said John Joyce of Plymouth. “We’ve got wilderness, we’ve got urban, we’ve got parks for little kids. We’ve got swimming for any of the kids. We’ve got biking, rollerblading.”
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Help Host Coat Drive for Huntington Place Tenants
Going without a nice warm coat in Minnesota is not a good idea. But for some families who barely make ends meet, it’s their reality. Unfortunately, many residents at Huntington Place Apartments in Brooklyn Park are struggling financially and can’t afford winter gear. “A lot of people can...
Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6061 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month.
ccxmedia.org
Christina’s Child Care Plans Brooklyn Park Center, Would Offer Evening Hours
Plans are in the works for a new child care center in Brooklyn Park that would offer something the area doesn’t see a lot of: child care in the evening. Christina’s Child Care Center plans to build on a site that used to be a former Burger King. The lot is now vacant and is owned by the city’s Economic Development Authority.
Major fire ongoing at business next to Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a major fire at a business alongside Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake. Traffic cameras show a large cloud of smoke coming from the structure at Hwy. 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard. Scanner traffic account @MN_Crime says that the fire is affecting an...
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator (video)
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Did Minneapolis’ biggest snowstorm occur on Halloween?
My friend just moved to Minneapolis and is telling me that the city’s biggest snowstorm occurred on Halloween. How could that be?. Strange as it seems, that is true. During the period from October 31 to November 2, 1991, a blinding snowstorm dropped 28.4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, a single storm record. Duluth was buried by 36.9 inches, the largest storm total in Minnesota history. Though, it was occurring a half a continent away, this record snowstorm occurred at the same time the “Perfect Storm”, a storm made famous by the Sebastian Junger novel and subsequent movie, was battering the Eastern Seaboard. While the storms were separate entities, the strength of the Atlantic storm impeded the eastward progress of the Minnesota storm, prolonging the snowfall there, resulting in the record totals.
ccxmedia.org
Local Vote 2022: Four Candidates on Ballot for Two Brooklyn Center Council Seats
There are two seats open on the Brooklyn Center City Council, and the race is a fierce one. April Graves is running for mayor, and Dan Ryan is not running for re-election. Kau Guannu, Dan Jerzak, Andrew Johnson, and Teneshia Kragness are on the ballot to fill the two open seats. All four participated in the opportunity to record a candidate statement.
You HAVE to Check Out This Crazy/Weird Restaurant in Anoka
Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors face eviction after manager allegedly stole their rent
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — When Ernestine Adail got a notice in September saying she was being evicted from her apartment for not paying rent, she thought it had to have been a terrible mistake. She said she always paid her rent on time. Then, other tenants at Sonder Point...
willmarradio.com
Carjacking near the U of M campus in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating an armed carjacking near the University of Minnesota campus. A Safe-U alert was issued to students Saturday evening after the incident was reported at 25th and Delaware Street Southeast. No suspects have been arrested yet, though police say they were driving a stolen maroon Dodge Caravan and a stolen silver BMW X3.
Downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into winter
MINNEAPOLIS — By almost every metric, downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into the winter, although there's still a lot of progress left to be made. According to the latest statistics shared by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, building occupancy rates in downtown's largest buildings have climbed to nearly 59 percent -- a 20-percent increase compared to last year. Other encouraging signs this fall include higher levels of hotel occupancies (64.8 percent), seated diners at restaurants (54.9 percent) and light rail ridership (41.3 percent).
redlakenationnews.com
Spurred by friend's death, man builds tiny house for homeless Native Americans
On the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis, between a busy highway ramp and a transit station, there sits a miniature version of the American Dream. It's a home so tiny that it could fit into a standard parking space. It's roughly one-fifteenth the size of a typical Minnesota home, yet still has enough space for a sleeping bunk, kitchen sink, refrigerator, folding table with two barstools and a bathroom with shower. The building's roof is topped with enough solar panels to power the home and keep it warm through a Minnesota winter.
abc17news.com
How one Minnesota county has been rapidly housing the homeless since the pandemic
On a breezy morning in July, Fabian Jones rode his new bike to the homeless shelter where he lived earlier this year. “Here’s one of our success stories,” said Michael Goze, head of the nonprofit that runs the emergency shelter, known as Homeward Bound, located in the heart of Minneapolis’ large Native American community.
Free 6-week Nursing Assistant Training program to start soon in Minnesota
Those interested in becoming a nursing assistant can take the 6-week course for free at Minnesota State College Southeast locations in both Winona and Red Wing starting October 24. Classes will take place both online and on campus.
ccxmedia.org
Permanent Fence at Brooklyn Center Police Station ‘Sends Message of Understanding’
When Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards addressed the city council this week about erecting a permanent fence at the police station, he explained the historical context of what a fence could symbolize to community members. The result is a fence that Edwards says “sends a message of togetherness and...
natureworldnews.com
Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin
A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
Hardware stores stock up ahead of winter
MINNETONKA, Minn. — As Minnesotans woke up to snow on Friday morning, it was a sign that Old Man Winter is near. "I mean we have the Halloween stuff still out, but now we have to make room for shovels," Rory Sterachota said. He runs the True Value off...
Apartment building in south Minneapolis opens for veterans experiencing homelessness
MINNEAPOLIS -- Homeless and at-risk veterans have a new place to call home.A partnership between the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans and the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs is expanding housing with a 17-unit apartment building in the middle of the Powderhorn neighborhood."This area here around Powderhorn Park it's a preferred area its where people's families are it's where people's medical providers are. It's where people want to be as part of their community," said Sara Riegle.Sixteen one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment will be home for many chronically homeless veterans who went to MACV and the MDVA for help."Recently...
Comments / 1