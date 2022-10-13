ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rugby League World Cup: The highs and lows of Wales' tournament history

Cook Islands v Wales: Wed, 19 Oct; 19:30 BST at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh. Tonga v Wales: Mon, 24 Oct; 19:30 BST at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. Papua New Guinea v Wales: Mon, 31 Oct; 19:30 GMT at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer...
BBC

Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. The forward was arrested in January following allegations that emerged in images and videos posted online. He was arrested again on Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail. Prosecutors said the charges all related...

