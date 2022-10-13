ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver flown to hospital following Indian Hill crash, police say

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX) -A driver was taken by Air Care to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Indian Hill, according to Indian Hill Rangers Police Department. Officers say they responded to the 900 block of Hopewell Road around 9:20 a.m. after the driver went off of the...
INDIAN HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Springfield Township

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Springfield Township. It happened around 5:16 p.m. when police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Ronald Regan Highway near the 26.2-mile post. Police said the motorcyclist, Malachi Terry, 45, was taken to University...
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Search For Wanted Man

KSP is looking for a man by the name of Lameko Silvale Williams. He is wanted for failing to comply with the sex-offender registry. Williams is described as a 38-year-old male who stands 5’11” tall with brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a cross with a heart on his upper left arm, two names on his chest, band around his left wrist, “Silvale” on his right forearm, and “HA2” on his left hand fingers. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 16 in Henderson at 270-826-3312.
KENTUCKY STATE
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH

