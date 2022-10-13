Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Car, cellphone data place suspect near scene in West Chester quadruple homicide trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — Gurpeet Singh's car and cellphone are two items that Butler County prosecutors say helped them place the murder suspect near his apartment when his wife, inlaws, and his wife's aunt were murdered. Doug Roden is a digital forensic examiner with the FBI. He analyzed the navigation...
WLWT 5
Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
Fox 19
Driver flown to hospital following Indian Hill crash, police say
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX) -A driver was taken by Air Care to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Indian Hill, according to Indian Hill Rangers Police Department. Officers say they responded to the 900 block of Hopewell Road around 9:20 a.m. after the driver went off of the...
WLWT 5
Indiana police still looking for answers six months after boy found dead in suitcase
It's now been six months since the body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a suitcase in southern Indiana. Still, no arrests have been made. The suitcase was found in April in a wooded area in Washington County. Previous story: ISP: Boy found dead in southern Indiana woods...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Springfield Township. It happened around 5:16 p.m. when police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Ronald Regan Highway near the 26.2-mile post. Police said the motorcyclist, Malachi Terry, 45, was taken to University...
WLWT 5
Suspect's mistress testifies in West Chester quadruple murder trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — Jurors in Gurpreet Singh's aggravated murder trial heard from an Indianapolis woman who said she was having an affair with Singh when four members of his family were murdered. Navkiran Kaur, 35, testified with assistance from a Punjabi interpreter. She said she first met Singh 2011...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Winton Road and Cloverview Avenue in Finneytown
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Winton Road and Cloverview Avenue in Finneytown. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Michigan State Police investigating after woman found dead on I-94
Michigan State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores on Friday morning.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison Avenue and Johnson Road in Dent
DENT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison Avenue and Johnson Road in Dent. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
UPDATE: Driver killed in wrong-way crash on SR 4 in Riverside
RIVERSIDE — UPDATE: 3 p.m. A deadly wrong-way crash on State Route 4 in Riverside Sunday night is under investigation. The crash happened in the area of SR-4 near Harshman Road shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to initial reports. Sgt. Chris Colbert with the Dayton Post of the Ohio...
Suspect in deadly Mother’s Day shooting on U.S. 35 is in jail; Victim’s mom forgives, wants justice
RIVERSIDE — UPDATED @ 7 p.m.: The mother of the woman Jamar Hayes is accused of killing on Mother’s Day when he shot her as she rode in a car on U.S. 35 said she forgives him but wants him to be held accountable for what he’s accused of doing.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Search For Wanted Man
KSP is looking for a man by the name of Lameko Silvale Williams. He is wanted for failing to comply with the sex-offender registry. Williams is described as a 38-year-old male who stands 5’11” tall with brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a cross with a heart on his upper left arm, two names on his chest, band around his left wrist, “Silvale” on his right forearm, and “HA2” on his left hand fingers. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 16 in Henderson at 270-826-3312.
Grand jury indicts woman accused of beating boy in her Ohio care
Amber McElravy, 27, now faces six counts of felony child-endangering charges.
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Retail Theft Suspect who Attempted to 'Hit' Employees
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect who attempted to "hit" employees, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It happened at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek Township on Feb. 11, around 8:13 p.m. The suspect has orange or red hair, appeared...
One dead, driver arrested after gas station crash and fire in Michigan
The crash resulted in a large fire affecting the station and surrounding vehicles, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
Woman killed in St. Louis County collision
A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection.
Comments / 1