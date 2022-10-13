VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As the Village of Vicksburg celebrates its 150th anniversary, it has yet another reason to celebrate. The 3,500-person village recently received news that it’s historic district, which encompasses hundreds of commercial and residential properties, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Whereas most distinctions go to individual properties, Vicksburg’s designation is for the entire downtown and surrounding areas – 176 properties in total.

