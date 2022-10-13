ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dan Rodricks: Mosby off base with cheap criticism of ‘Serial’ victim’s family lawyer | COMMENTARY

By Dan Rodricks, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyKjT_0iXsRoy100
An undated school yearbook photo of Hae Min Lee Baltimore Sun/TNS

“I think it’s unfortunate that, you know, you have certain attorneys that try to exploit families,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said, clearly a swipe at the lawyer representing the relatives of the late Hae Min Lee, the teenager who for 23 years was the affirmed victim of Adnan Syed, but now no longer.

It apparently wasn’t enough for Mosby to enjoy the national spotlight again, this time for her lead role in “Serial” Syed’s release from prison. Baltimore’s outgoing (and federally indicted) chief prosecutor could not resist a cheap shot at Steve Kelly, the attorney for Lee’s relatives, who feel they were treated as an afterthought once Mosby decided that Syed’s 1999 murder conviction should be vacated.

Mosby dismissed claims that her office had neglected Lee’s family by failing to give Lee’s brother, for one, enough time to get from California to Baltimore for the September hearing that led to Syed’s release. Kelly is taking the Lee family’s grievance to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. Though that effort is probably futile at this point, if you were his client — given terse and short notice that the man convicted of killing your sister was suddenly having his conviction vacated — you’d probably claim foul as well.

But, back to Mosby’s cheap shot: “I think it’s unfortunate that … you have certain attorneys that try to exploit families.”

In fact, Kelly is a longtime victims rights advocate, going back to his days at C. Milton Wright High School in Bel Air, where he established a program in crime prevention and victims rights and helped start a crime victim’s support organization for Harford County residents. He learned as much as he could about victim’s rights. As an attorney, he’s represented victims, pro bono, for years. He’s trained other attorneys in the statutory rights of crime victims and their relatives.

So, despite what Mosby says, it doesn’t appear that Steve Kelly is “exploiting” Lee’s survivors. They’re not paying him, for one thing. He’s doing what he has done countless times for years — representing a crime victim’s relatives pro bono, meaning free of charge.

Kelly’s reasons for doing this go back to the late 1980s, when his 28-year-old sister, Mary Kelly, was the victim of a still unsolved murder. At the time, Steve Kelly was 14. He felt police detectives and Harford’s chief prosecutor treated his family poorly, though he used another adjective when we spoke. Investigators, he says, exhibited class bias against his family and did not pursue the case with vigor. He and his brothers became consumed with anger and, according to a 2009 profile of Kelly in The Daily Record, they thought about killing the lead suspect.

But by 1992, according to an account in The Sun, Kelly had established at his high school a life-skills class in both avoiding crime and helping victims. He spent a summer as an intern with the National Crime Prevention Council. He told The Sun that he hoped to pursue a career in law. He went to college and took a job working with low-income crime victims for the Stephanie Roper Foundation, named for the young Maryland murder victim whose mother became the state’s leading advocate for victims rights.

So that’s Steve Kelly, the man Mosby accused of “exploiting” Hae Min Lee’s family.

When we spoke, Kelly could not say whether his appeal to the state’s intermediate appellate court would go anywhere. Mosby said this week she would not retry Syed for Hae Min Lee’s murder, so her family’s appeal might very well be moot.

Kelly was more concerned with what Mosby’s decision to vacate Syed’s conviction reveals about a new element in state law that grants prosecutors the power to seek to vacate convictions gained years earlier by their predecessors. The law, passed in Annapolis in 2019, resulted from the disgusting abuses of Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force, empowering prosecutors to review previous convictions and seek to have a court vacate any of questionable integrity.

The law provided a remedy for prosecutors who previously had no legal way to ask a judge to revisit a conviction and overturn one that prosecutors believe to have been wrongfully reached.

It sounds good, but what if the elected state’s attorney in Baltimore or any of the Maryland counties acts out of some political interest or racial bias? And who represents the victim or, say, the original prosecution team when a prosecutor presents a conviction for vacatur?

The vacating of Syed’s conviction, Kelly points out, occurred without any deep inquiry by the presiding judge and with an acceptance of the state’s conclusion that Syed’s conviction was flawed. It might have been right, but it all seemed rushed.

A short time later, Mosby reported that she would not pursue a retrial of Syed, suggesting that the lack of DNA evidence on the victim’s shoes somehow exonerated him. No one was around to offer a counter claim that it might not have mattered. (Syed was convicted without consequential DNA evidence.)

Kelly’s complaint is that the law, while intended to correct past wrongs, leaves the victims and survivors out of the process. The law requires “that a certain victim or victim’s representative be notified of a certain hearing,” but notifying and explaining are two very different things. “Her brother [Young Lee] viewed the state’s attorney all this time as his family’s lawyer,” Kelly says.

Not anymore.

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Death of Central Booking detainee ruled a homicide, officials say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The recent death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center has been ruled a homicide, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSC), identified the man...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 3 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore last week:. 56-year-old Stephen Sloman was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road. 23-year-old Antonio Wilkins was killed on October 14, 2022, in the 2600 block of West Patapsco...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Anne Arundel county executive candidates on crime, development, and taxes

Arundel County executive lines incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman against Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. We ask about reducing crime, getting students to school on-time, pursuing development while protecting the shoreline, and their priorities if elected. Check out this WYPR News story on polling in the race. Tomorrow evening Anne Arundel...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
iheart.com

The Revelation That Ripped The Case Against Adnan Syed To Shreds

It has been 23 years since the murder of Hae Min Lee, 22 years since a jury sentenced her ex-boyfriend to life in prison for the crime, and eight years since the Serial podcast brought the case into the public eye. However, despite the major scrutiny that was raised against...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

The Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller

The Washington Post on Sunday endorsed Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller. Glassman is running against Democrat Brooke Lierman to be the state's comptroller. While The Washington Post piece said both individuals are qualified candidates, the Post said the one-party rule is bad for the state. The...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore

This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
BALTIMORE, MD
recordpatriot.com

In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'

Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy