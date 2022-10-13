ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian defends her sister Kim against Kanye West claims: ‘I can’t take it’

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago
Khloé Kardashian is defending her sister Kim Kardashian during a new episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ following Kanye West’s social media claims, involving their co-parenting decisions.

Kim can be seen talking to Khloé and Kendall Jenner about “all the false narratives that people believe in,” explaining that it has “gotten completely out of control.”

The reality star confessed that it is “exhausting” talking about one of Kanye’s posts, in which he refers to their kids. “Kanye posted that he can’t see the kids and I am like, ‘You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative. I can’t take it anymore,’” she said. “But then I don’t want to go back and forth with the internet.”

“It is all gaslighting,” Khloé said to Kim. “All of it is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe. We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and be like, ‘This is because you gaslight everyone.’”

Kim had previously said that she was “hurt” by Kanye’s constant attacks “on me in interviews and on social media,” revealing that she was doing her best “to protect” their children.

The reality star was recently forced to hire extra security for her kids, after her ex-husband revealed the name of their private school, in one of his controversial rants on social media.

The rapper also revealed that he dislikes the idea of his kids going to their current school, and has been vocal about his desire to have his kids by his side at his newly opened Donda Academy, however the school has not been accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

