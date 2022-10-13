ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Regulation Is Coming And Bitcoin Will Benefit

This is an opinion editorial by Shane Neagle, the editor-in-chief of “The Tokenist.”. The continued discussion about the need for a comprehensive U.S. regulatory framework to identify opportunities and risks within the rapidly growing Bitcoin sector has caught the attention of the wider public. Rostin Behnam, chairman of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Links With Gold as Inflation Hedge at 30-Day View

Bitcoin’s price actions for the past several months suggest that the asset could be acting like an inflation hedge. The correlation between Bitcoin and stocks may be decoupling. And the original cryptocurrency might be working as advertised as an inflation hedge. With inflation soaring, BTC is tracking more like spot gold than US stocks.
dailyhodl.com

Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means

The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
todaynftnews.com

Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%

Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
dailyhodl.com

Solana-Based Crypto Trading Platform Mango Markets Primed To Cut Deal With Alleged Hacker Behind $100,000,000 Exploit

A Solana-based (SOL) crypto trading platform is ready to cut a deal with the alleged hacker accused of stealing millions of dollars from its network. According to a recent update, the person in question and Mango Markets DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) have come to terms in a deal that will see him return a portion of the exploited funds.
u.today

572 Million XRP Transferred As Coin Loses $0.5 Level

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TheStreet

Crypto's 'White Knight' Target of Texas Securities Probe

He has been called the "white knight" of the crypto space. Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has made something of name for himself bailing out companies that have withered in the face of the "crypto winter." The 30-year-old billionaire, often referred to as SBF, told...
TEXAS STATE
coinjournal.net

Majority of Bitcoin addresses now underwater

Bitcoin has been one of the fastest-accelerating asset classes in history. Trading at fractions of a penny 14 years ago, it ran all the way up to close to $69,000 last year. It is against this context of outrageous gains which shows how remarkable it is that most of the Bitcoin supply is now loss-making. Comparing the current price of Bitcoin to the price at which coins within each address last moved, only 49.4% of addresses are in profit.
cryptoslate.com

Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT

Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
Money

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
dailyhodl.com

Federal Reserve Governor Expresses Skepticism About the Utility of a US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

One Federal Reserve governor isn’t convinced it is worth it for the US to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Christopher J. Waller, one of the seven members of the Fed’s Board of Governors, says in a new speech at a Harvard National Security Journal symposium that he believes developing a CBDC will have little impact on securing the long-term dominance of the US dollar.
coinjournal.net

Banks need to manage heightened risks from crypto firm deposits, says Fed’s Barr

Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, says banks that accept deposits from cryptocurrency companies should be aware of increased liquidity risks. Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, commented that banks and other financial institutions that accept deposits from cryptocurrency companies should take note of increased liquidity risks.
CoinTelegraph

Binance CoinMarketCap Index Series kicks off by tracking top 10 cryptocurrencies

Crypto exchange Binance announced that it will launch its first index product, the Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index, to kick off its Binance CoinMarketCap Index Series. The Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index will monitor the performance of the industry’s top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Binance’s indexes will utilize pricing information from crypto price tracker CoinMarketCap, which the crypto exchange owns.

