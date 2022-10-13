Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Fed Governor Christopher Waller is against US CBDC; Tether gets rid of commercial paper reserves
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 14 includes Tether reducing commercial paper reserves to zero, Bitcoin surging above $19,000 following a decline after CPI data and Mango Markets voting to approve a $47 million bounty for the hacker behind its $100 million exploit. Stablecoin issuer Tether announced today...
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Regulation Is Coming And Bitcoin Will Benefit
This is an opinion editorial by Shane Neagle, the editor-in-chief of “The Tokenist.”. The continued discussion about the need for a comprehensive U.S. regulatory framework to identify opportunities and risks within the rapidly growing Bitcoin sector has caught the attention of the wider public. Rostin Behnam, chairman of the...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Links With Gold as Inflation Hedge at 30-Day View
Bitcoin’s price actions for the past several months suggest that the asset could be acting like an inflation hedge. The correlation between Bitcoin and stocks may be decoupling. And the original cryptocurrency might be working as advertised as an inflation hedge. With inflation soaring, BTC is tracking more like spot gold than US stocks.
dailyhodl.com
Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means
The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
todaynftnews.com
Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%
Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Crypto Trading Platform Mango Markets Primed To Cut Deal With Alleged Hacker Behind $100,000,000 Exploit
A Solana-based (SOL) crypto trading platform is ready to cut a deal with the alleged hacker accused of stealing millions of dollars from its network. According to a recent update, the person in question and Mango Markets DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) have come to terms in a deal that will see him return a portion of the exploited funds.
u.today
572 Million XRP Transferred As Coin Loses $0.5 Level
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin About To Witness Massive Volatility, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that an Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin with one of the highest supply on exchanges will see increased price swings after trading sideways for some time. Santiment says the price of the native token of the automated market maker (AMM) Bancor (BNT) is rallying as the token’s...
Crypto's 'White Knight' Target of Texas Securities Probe
He has been called the "white knight" of the crypto space. Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has made something of name for himself bailing out companies that have withered in the face of the "crypto winter." The 30-year-old billionaire, often referred to as SBF, told...
coinjournal.net
Majority of Bitcoin addresses now underwater
Bitcoin has been one of the fastest-accelerating asset classes in history. Trading at fractions of a penny 14 years ago, it ran all the way up to close to $69,000 last year. It is against this context of outrageous gains which shows how remarkable it is that most of the Bitcoin supply is now loss-making. Comparing the current price of Bitcoin to the price at which coins within each address last moved, only 49.4% of addresses are in profit.
cryptoslate.com
Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT
Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
dailyhodl.com
Federal Reserve Governor Expresses Skepticism About the Utility of a US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
One Federal Reserve governor isn’t convinced it is worth it for the US to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Christopher J. Waller, one of the seven members of the Fed’s Board of Governors, says in a new speech at a Harvard National Security Journal symposium that he believes developing a CBDC will have little impact on securing the long-term dominance of the US dollar.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin’s Low Volatility Paired With Low Volume Could Be Dangerous for $BTC, Exports Warn
Experts have warned that Bitcoin’s lower volatility could be a problem when paired with lower trading volumes, as it could lead to a significant sell-off in the market if things turn bearish. In a new report, Bloomberg noted that Noelle Acheson, author of a popular cryptocurrency newsletter, noted that...
coinjournal.net
Banks need to manage heightened risks from crypto firm deposits, says Fed’s Barr
Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, says banks that accept deposits from cryptocurrency companies should be aware of increased liquidity risks. Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, commented that banks and other financial institutions that accept deposits from cryptocurrency companies should take note of increased liquidity risks.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Stays Above $20K as US Stock Futures Drop After 2 Days of Big Gains
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to remain above $20,000 overnight as risk appetite appeared to improve. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by...
CoinTelegraph
Binance CoinMarketCap Index Series kicks off by tracking top 10 cryptocurrencies
Crypto exchange Binance announced that it will launch its first index product, the Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index, to kick off its Binance CoinMarketCap Index Series. The Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index will monitor the performance of the industry’s top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Binance’s indexes will utilize pricing information from crypto price tracker CoinMarketCap, which the crypto exchange owns.
Comments / 0