Candidates for 3 top Colorado seats share priorities at Denver chamber forum

Members of the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation and Chamber of Commerce listen to candidates speak at the 2022 Denver Metro Chamber candidate forum at the University of Denver, Oct 12, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline)

Colorado’s 2022 candidates for attorney general, U.S. senator and governor reflected on how they will handle issues specific to their office at a forum hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation Wednesday.

Moderator Ed Sealover, a senior reporter with the Denver Business Journal, asked the six candidates questions about key issues they would face in the next four years if elected. The event took place in the Davis Auditorium of Sturm Hall at the University of Denver, with two candidates attending virtually.

Sealover asked each candidate about the importance of water in Colorado and the legal difficulties that arise amid a drought, as well as their thoughts on environmental regulations.

Democratic Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and his opponent, Republican John Kellner, the 18th Judicial District attorney, touched on how they will work to implement data privacy laws, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and his opponent, Republican Joe O’Dea, discussed the importance of keeping Space Force operations in Colorado.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his opponent, Republican Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, debated different ways of handling the state’s regulatory agencies, taxes and transportation funding.

U.S. Senate

Both candidates for Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat said they would advocate to keep Space Command in Colorado, since doing so is the most fiscally responsible option and could lead to getting the facility up and running earlier. Space Command is due to relocate to Alabama. Both also said they appreciate that the largest population of voters in Colorado is unaffiliated and that they always need to explain why their vote is in Colorado’s best interest.

O’Dea said he’s looking to join the Senate as an experienced businessman who will work solely for the needs of Colorado, not his political party. He said his first priorities will be to look at government regulation and where bureaucratic cuts are doable. He would also look at permit forms for businesses.

O’Dea said he wants to see the extension of Trump-era tax cuts because the current president is “delusional” and unable “to see the fact that we’re in a recession.” He said making cuts and getting the government out of the way by reducing taxes is the only way to bolster the economy.

“There’s no disposable income. People don’t have any extra money,” O’Dea said. “They’re burdened, worried about our economy, the direction that everything is headed.”

With large sums of federal money set to benefit transportation projects in the coming years, O’Dea said his experience constructing roads across Colorado with his business will help him understand where such projects are most essential. He said improving roads and bridges serve all of Colorado while all Coloradans are not yet ready for other modes of transportation to be prioritized.

Bennet participated via a pre-recorded interview with Sealover, which was played at the forum unedited. He said that whenever he casts a vote or drafts a piece of legislation, he thinks about how voters who don’t support his party will feel about it, and that disagreements lead to “more durable solutions.”

“I feel good defending the votes that I’ve taken all over the state of Colorado, even when people disagree with me,” Bennet said. “Part of being a senator from Colorado is knowing that when you walk down there to cast a vote, some people are going to agree with you and some people are going to disagree with you.”

If reelected, Bennet said he would prioritize boosting America’s economy and the country’s “significant workforce issues,” as well as immigration reform. He said he was proud of the work he’s done over many years to enhance the child tax credit, which he said cut child poverty in the country in half.

Bennet said the drastic income equality America has seen recently is bad for democracy and that the country has a chance to allow for everyone to grow with the American economy instead of exacerbating inequalities.

Governor

Ganahl said she’s running for governor as a mom first and looking to make sure her kids have the same opportunities in Colorado she did. She said she can’t stand to watch what’s happening to the state, including skyrocketing crime, inflation, and children’s mental health issues.

One of Ganahl’s key goals is to lower the 15.6% inflation rate in Colorado, which she said makes it difficult to hire employees who are able to stay here. She wants to reduce the size of the state’s government, which she said Polis has grown by 20% since being in office, and reduce “red tape” for small businesses to get up and running in Colorado.

“We need to reduce taxes, reduce fees, make sure that red tape doesn’t get in the way of building businesses and hiring employees,” Ganahl said. “If you’re trying to start a business right now, there is so many forms and rules and … and zoning restrictions and mandates and, I mean the list goes on and on.”

Ganahl also discussed her plan to get rid of the state’s income tax and said she will need to be elected governor twice to ensure she can roll out the plan over eight years. She said she wants to implement a hiring freeze to reduce the size of the state government and “ease into” the tax plan.

Polis touted his prior election commitments that he achieved such as universal preschool and lowering health care costs, and said he will continue to not just talk about things but get them done if reelected.

When it comes to increasing the state’s housing supply as demand grows, Polis said the issue will require him to work with local governments to remove “artificial constraints” on adding new housing.

The governor also noted that while small businesses have struggled in recent years, his government has made strides to help this community by reducing the commercial property tax rate, repealing the Gallagher Amendment ‘s local property tax provisions, and reducing new business filing fees to $1. He said it was telling that when his opponent was asked about specific barriers to small businesses, she could only name issues at the local level, not the state level.

Polis said while getting rid of the state’s income tax would be great, Ganahl’s plan would create a math problem, taking away funding from schools, law enforcement, transportation and corrections.

Attorney general

Weiser said the key issues he sees his office facing are improving law enforcement and business oversight, fighting the opioid and addiction crisis, and implementing the Colorado Privacy Act. Before anything else, Weiser said he’s a problem solver and that he wants to work with law enforcement and businesses to ensure compliance rather than punishment with no warning.

“I am committed to never being in a position where I may take an action against a company or individual without them having a chance to explain,” Weiser said.

The same goes for the Colorado Privacy Act and protecting consumer data: Weiser said he wants Colorado to be a leader working with other states to ensure consistency in business requirements to lead to the least amount of undue burdens.

Getting a hold on the fentanyl crisis and prescription drug pricing are other priorities Weiser highlighted. Weiser said the free market works best when it’s competitive, and he wants to continue working toward ensuring competition in the prescription drug market to keep prices down for consumers.

Kellner, who attended virtually since he was under the weather, said his top priority is reversing Colorado’s “unprecedented” crime rate. He said especially with inflation, cutting the cost of crime in Colorado is the common-sense first choice, and the attorney general has the leadership role to influence this.

“People need to feel safe and comfortable to raise a family and start a business or bring business to our great state,” Kellner said. “When I say unprecedented … we’re in a 25-year high in violent crime across our state. We’re No. 1 in the country for car theft, we’re No. 1 in the country for bank robberies, No. 4 for the overall property crime rate. That’s just unacceptable.”

When it comes to fentanyl, Kellner said he’d advocate harsher penalties for offenders. On data security, Kellner said he believes businesses and consumers alike want to protect consumer data and also wants to see uniformity in the legal requirements from states.

“This November, there’s a question on your ballot that may not be written right there, but the question is, are you better off than you were four years ago, and more specifically, do you feel safer today thank you did four years ago?” Kellner said.

