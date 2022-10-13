ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thursday – October 13, 2022

By Amy Clancy
Seattle, Washington
#2022-274788/East Precinct/First Watch:

On 10-13-2022 at 0443 hours, officers responded to an auto theft that had just occurred. The vehicle was verified stolen, and the owner was tracking it. Officers located the stolen vehicle about 20 minutes later with the thief asleep behind the wheel. Officers contacted the driver and he attempted to flee in his vehicle but was taken into custody. Suspect was booked into KCJ.

#2022-274773/East Precinct/First Watch:

At 0420 hours, officers observed an occupied vehicle with no plates. A stop was conducted. The driver made furtive movements and declined to obey officers’ commands to show his hands. The driver and passenger were escorted out of the vehicle. A handgun and firearm case were observed in open view. A records check on the driver informed officers that the driver was a convicted felon. The driver was arrested for VUFA. The passenger was identified and released from the scene. The vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.

#2022-274890/West Precinct/First Watch:

At 0850 hours, officers were dispatched to 600 5 AV S for two people slumped over in a vehicle. Officers contacted both parties and were beginning SFST’s on the occupant in physical control of the vehicle. The passenger’s ID was obtained and returned a convicted felon but clear. The passenger was released but officers observed him discard a firearm as he was leaving. The suspect fled north into Chinatown-International District but was not located. In open view, where the passenger was sitting, officers observed a fanny pack with a large amount of narcotics visible. Officers impounded the vehicle pending a search warrant.

#2022-275060/West Precinct/First Watch:

At 1000 hours, emphasis units saw a victim of an apparent hatchet attack. Seattle Fire was called to the scene to treat the victim. Victim stated he was attacked in front of Lam’s Seafood but refused hospital treatment.

