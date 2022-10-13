CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time for our PAWS Pet of the week - Ruby. Ruby is a 1-year-old, 35-pound Terrier mix. This gem of a dog loves to cuddle and get belly rubs! She's excited to meet new people, and she's working on her puppy manners. Ruby loves to train and is highly motivated by praise and getting petted!Ruby would do best in an adults-only home. This smart girl would love to be your A+ student and cuddle buddy.She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO