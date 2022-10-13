ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
napervillelocal.com

Naperville Hosts Pumpkin Smash event Nov. 5.

NAPERVILLE, IL —The Naperville Park District will host s pumpkin smash on Nov. 5. the event will be held at Ron Ory Community Garden Plots from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents are invited to bring their jack-o’-lanterns to be destroyed at the event. The remnants will later be composted into Ron Ory Community Garden Plots.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Jake Wells

Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Video: From plain to perfection – decorating fall desserts at Calumet Bakery

LANSING, Ill. (October 14, 2022) – The fall season is in full swing at Calumet Bakery, as pumpkins, leaves, skulls, and other Halloween and Day of the Dead desserts stock the trays behind the glass. But before the treats make their way to the front of the store, they must be decorated to perfection in the kitchen, which is where The Lansing Journal joined 20-year decorating veteran Lucy:
LANSING, IL
pethelpful.com

Chicago Building's 'End of Season' Dog Pool Party Is Just the Best

Everyone loves a good pool party. Swimming and playing with your friends is one of the greatest parts about the summer months. As we enter fall, many swimming pools are closing for the colder months, but one pool at an apartment decided to throw one last party for some of their four legged residents.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret

CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Corn Fest Scarecrow Stroll Winners Announced

If you took a stroll by Chapin Park during this year’s Corn Fest, you likely saw the Morris Woman’s Club display of entries in their Scare Stroll. Nearly thirty unique characters created by participants made for a fun and festive group to see. The following winners were announced...
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

$4.85M winning lottery ticket sold in River Grove

RIVER GROVE, Ill. - A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $5 million was sold over the weekend in west suburban River Grove. The $4.85 million winning Lotto ticket was sold at Rich's Fresh Market, 3141 N. Thatcher Ave. in River Grove, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. It matched all six numbers – 8 – 12 – 14 – 22 – 27 – 36 – in Saturday’s evening drawing.
RIVER GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Ruby

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time for our PAWS Pet of the week - Ruby. Ruby is a 1-year-old, 35-pound Terrier mix. This gem of a dog loves to cuddle and get belly rubs! She's excited to meet new people, and she's working on her puppy manners. Ruby loves to train and is highly motivated by praise and getting petted!Ruby would do best in an adults-only home. This smart girl would love to be your A+ student and cuddle buddy.She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?

What does it mean for Chicago-area grocery stores if the $24.6 billion deal between Albertson's and Kroger's goes through?. (CHICAGO) Two of the largest grocery store chains in the nation have agreed to a merger, which would help them compete with Walmart. Kroger announced the deal to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc. on Friday, October 14. Kroger bid $20 billion and agreed to assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Anti-Cruelty Society

Anti-Cruelty Society – 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL. The Anti-Cruelty Society is participating in the Chicagoland Humane Coalition‘s group adoption event this Saturday, October 15! All adoption fees for adult dogs over 40 lbs will be waived!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy