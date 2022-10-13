Read full article on original website
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food Review
I came across a restaurant that had a bunch of good reviews on yelp. I course wanted to give this place a try. I also like that this place was close to my home. The name of this restaurant is Elios pizza on fire in Addison.
Daily Northwestern
Vintage Garage hosts last show of the year, offers items from 75 vendors for vintage enthusiasts
On the fifth floor of a parking garage, 75 vintage vendors sold furniture, jewelry, art, clothing and smaller trinkets to hundreds of customers on Sunday. The show was Vintage Garage’s fourth and final event of 2022. Hosted at 1800 Maple Ave., Vintage Garage hosts a show in May, July, September and October each year.
napervillelocal.com
Naperville Hosts Pumpkin Smash event Nov. 5.
NAPERVILLE, IL —The Naperville Park District will host s pumpkin smash on Nov. 5. the event will be held at Ron Ory Community Garden Plots from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents are invited to bring their jack-o’-lanterns to be destroyed at the event. The remnants will later be composted into Ron Ory Community Garden Plots.
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Westfield Old Orchard Mall Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The wildly popular Hello Kitty Café truck will be back in the Chicago area Saturday. It will be at the Westfield old orchard mall in Skokie.The truck will be parked near Crate and Barrel from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.If you're planning on going, just a heads up, the truck does not accept cash.
959theriver.com
River Listener Ideas on What Should Replace Hollywood Casino in Downtown Aurora
Yesterday, I asked the hivemind what they would like to see replace Hollywood Casino in downtown Aurora as they plan to move their operations near the Aurora outlet mall. I have to say, some of the responses sound pretty great! Here are a few of my favorites!. Many people have...
thelansingjournal.com
Video: From plain to perfection – decorating fall desserts at Calumet Bakery
LANSING, Ill. (October 14, 2022) – The fall season is in full swing at Calumet Bakery, as pumpkins, leaves, skulls, and other Halloween and Day of the Dead desserts stock the trays behind the glass. But before the treats make their way to the front of the store, they must be decorated to perfection in the kitchen, which is where The Lansing Journal joined 20-year decorating veteran Lucy:
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin Lights
You and your family can enjoy Pier Pumpkin Lights until Oct. 31. This is a part of Lashaunta Moore's written series 'Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.' Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
pethelpful.com
Chicago Building's 'End of Season' Dog Pool Party Is Just the Best
Everyone loves a good pool party. Swimming and playing with your friends is one of the greatest parts about the summer months. As we enter fall, many swimming pools are closing for the colder months, but one pool at an apartment decided to throw one last party for some of their four legged residents.
Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret
CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
wcsjnews.com
Corn Fest Scarecrow Stroll Winners Announced
If you took a stroll by Chapin Park during this year’s Corn Fest, you likely saw the Morris Woman’s Club display of entries in their Scare Stroll. Nearly thirty unique characters created by participants made for a fun and festive group to see. The following winners were announced...
Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago
CHICAGO - When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October. Where is the best place to fully...
fox32chicago.com
$4.85M winning lottery ticket sold in River Grove
RIVER GROVE, Ill. - A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $5 million was sold over the weekend in west suburban River Grove. The $4.85 million winning Lotto ticket was sold at Rich's Fresh Market, 3141 N. Thatcher Ave. in River Grove, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. It matched all six numbers – 8 – 12 – 14 – 22 – 27 – 36 – in Saturday’s evening drawing.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Ruby
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time for our PAWS Pet of the week - Ruby. Ruby is a 1-year-old, 35-pound Terrier mix. This gem of a dog loves to cuddle and get belly rubs! She's excited to meet new people, and she's working on her puppy manners. Ruby loves to train and is highly motivated by praise and getting petted!Ruby would do best in an adults-only home. This smart girl would love to be your A+ student and cuddle buddy.She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?
What does it mean for Chicago-area grocery stores if the $24.6 billion deal between Albertson's and Kroger's goes through?. (CHICAGO) Two of the largest grocery store chains in the nation have agreed to a merger, which would help them compete with Walmart. Kroger announced the deal to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc. on Friday, October 14. Kroger bid $20 billion and agreed to assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt.
Adopt-A-Pet: Anti-Cruelty Society
Anti-Cruelty Society – 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL. The Anti-Cruelty Society is participating in the Chicagoland Humane Coalition‘s group adoption event this Saturday, October 15! All adoption fees for adult dogs over 40 lbs will be waived!
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Macy’s brings first Market by Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage to south suburbs
Evergreen Park is the beneficiary of a new concept introduced by Macy’s that store representatives hope will become the model for shoppers in the years to come. Market by Macy’s officially opened Friday morning at what was the former site of Carson’s at 9700 S. Western Ave. in the Evergreen Plaza.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
