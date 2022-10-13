Construction at the North Platte Valley Medical Center in Saratoga will wrap up by the end of the month. In a news release Sunday, hospital officials report that the latest construction schedule calls for work to be complete the last week of October with government inspections set to begin early in November. CEO Jeff Mincy told Bigfoot 99 that the inspection process could result in unexpected delays.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO