Read full article on original website
Related
bigfoot99.com
Construction on North Platte Valley Medical Center slated to wrap up this month
Construction at the North Platte Valley Medical Center in Saratoga will wrap up by the end of the month. In a news release Sunday, hospital officials report that the latest construction schedule calls for work to be complete the last week of October with government inspections set to begin early in November. CEO Jeff Mincy told Bigfoot 99 that the inspection process could result in unexpected delays.
bigfoot99.com
Carbon County land records now available online
All Carbon County land records are now available online. Over the past year and a half, Carbon County has been digitizing all of their land records, making them viewable online. Using a company called, Document Pro, every record from 1873 to the present day, is now available on the website, iDoc Market.
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins City Council accepts Metcalf’s resignation, appoints Sarvey as interim city manager
In Rawlins, Sean Metcalf is out as city manager and Tom Sarvey will be the interim replacement beginning Wednesday. After meeting in executive session for about 30 minutes Friday night, city council emerged and voted to accept Metcalf’s resignation. Councilwoman Linda Smith made the motion, with Debari Martinez offering the second.
Comments / 0