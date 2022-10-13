Read full article on original website
Related
bigfoot99.com
Construction on North Platte Valley Medical Center slated to wrap up this month
Construction at the North Platte Valley Medical Center in Saratoga will wrap up by the end of the month. In a news release Sunday, hospital officials report that the latest construction schedule calls for work to be complete the last week of October with government inspections set to begin early in November. CEO Jeff Mincy told Bigfoot 99 that the inspection process could result in unexpected delays.
bigfoot99.com
Carbon County land records now available online
All Carbon County land records are now available online. Over the past year and a half, Carbon County has been digitizing all of their land records, making them viewable online. Using a company called, Document Pro, every record from 1873 to the present day, is now available on the website, iDoc Market.
Video: Bull Moose Have Brutal Fight in Family’s Driveway—Then One Jumps Into a Pickup Truck
The moose rut is in full swing in early October, and that means that bulls will be duking it out with anything that even looks like another bull moose. They fight for dominance and for the chance to pass on their genes. You’ve probably seen whitetails fight, and even elk. But there are few things in nature more impressive than two bull moose going full-tilt. These battles can get a little scary when they spill into places they shouldn’t.
bigfoot99.com
WGFD investigates numerous game bird carcasses left outside of Saratoga
Reports of numerous duck and goose carcasses piled up on a county road outside Saratoga town limits drew attention from Wyoming Game and Fish this week. Just west of Saratoga along County Road 500, around two dozen dead ducks and geese were found on BLM land. Platte Valley’s new Game Warden Levi Wood was called to the scene. After examining the remains, Wood concluded the meat was legally harvested. He said it appears that no major crime was committed.
[VIDEO] Bull moose ends up in pick-up truck bed during Colorado brawl
From bears digging through cars for food to deer and elk being common hazards on the roadway, the risk wildlife poses is never far for Colorado vehicle owners. A recent incident in Steamboat Springs puts that on display. A video shared to Reddit captures two bull moose sparring. As the...
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins City Council accepts Metcalf’s resignation, appoints Sarvey as interim city manager
In Rawlins, Sean Metcalf is out as city manager and Tom Sarvey will be the interim replacement beginning Wednesday. After meeting in executive session for about 30 minutes Friday night, city council emerged and voted to accept Metcalf’s resignation. Councilwoman Linda Smith made the motion, with Debari Martinez offering the second.
Comments / 0