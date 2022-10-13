We love books. We seek them at airport bookstores, scroll through bookstagram while commuting on buses and subways, find unique libraries around the world, and plan literary walking tours. The opportunities to interact with books are everywhere, and traveling to new cities is a wonderful way to let the imagination get a workout. There are 42 cities in 28 countries in the UNESCO Cities of Literature network, all part of the list because they honor the written word. These cities have a range of bookstores and libraries; they host literary events and publish diverse literature; and they promote a culture of respecting different forms of creative writing.

