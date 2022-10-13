Read full article on original website
We love books. We seek them at airport bookstores, scroll through bookstagram while commuting on buses and subways, find unique libraries around the world, and plan literary walking tours. The opportunities to interact with books are everywhere, and traveling to new cities is a wonderful way to let the imagination get a workout. There are 42 cities in 28 countries in the UNESCO Cities of Literature network, all part of the list because they honor the written word. These cities have a range of bookstores and libraries; they host literary events and publish diverse literature; and they promote a culture of respecting different forms of creative writing.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
The Best Hotel Deals and Discounts
Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
Australia and Singapore strike agreement to achieve net-zero
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and Singaporean leaders announced Tuesday what they described as a world-first agreement to cooperate in transitioning their economies to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined their so-called Green Economy Agreement between the two countries after an annual meeting in the Australian Parliament House. The agreement has 17 components that cover facilitating trade and investment in green services, harmonizing standards and building green growth sectors through collaboration between business. Australia has committed to reducing its emissions to net-zero by 2050 and Singapore is considering adopting the same target.
Fears for Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed in Seoul without a hijab
Friends have been unable to contact athlete since Sunday, while embassy says she has returned home with rest of team
