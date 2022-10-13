Read full article on original website
MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 Shows
Marvel almost constantly has informed its fans of the future of all aspects of its franchises, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly been no different. Marvel recently attended San Diego Comic-Con and outlined the foreseeable future of the MCU from everything that has premiered after the Infinity Saga up until the end of Phase 6 in 2025. Below, we’ve detailed the MCU as a whole, but mostly the newly confirmed Multiverse Saga, and specifically the MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 shows.
Should John Stamos Join the MCU?
Most people are of the mind that John Stamos could do just about anything, and while there are likely limits to his awesomeness, it’s fair to think that he might be able to join the MCU if he were given a chance. If you think about that for a...
Remembering Robbie Coltrane: Actor Dies at 72
Another star has passed on as we mourn Robbie Coltrane at this time, as the 72-year-old actor took the final bow recently. According to reports, Coltrane’s health hadn’t been that great for the past two years, and it would appear that complications led to this saddening moment as many actors and fans are currently in the midst of offering their condolences to Coltrane’s family as they choose to honor his memory in a variety of ways. There’s no doubt that his time in front of the camera will come into place since a carer spanning four decades is worth talking about, especially when an individual manages to portray several well-known and very well-liked characters. The larger-than-life actor is one of those that many could easily recognize from his time on the big and small screens, but it’s fair to state that a few roles would stand out among the many since the level of hype that certain movies have earned over the years would explain why certain characters are more memorable than others. With that in mind, let’s take a walk through time and recall just why Coltrane was such a beloved actor.
5 Actors Who Could Help Star Wars
Star Wars has been subjected to one opinion or another over the years, and it has a lot to do with the direction that the franchise has been taken in, or rather, the multiple directions that it’s been taken in. Back in the 70s, when this idea was first...
The Untold Story of Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp’s Engagement
Celebrities go through relationships like newborn babies go through clothes, and it’s difficult to keep up with every single person a celebrity dates. Did you know, for instance, that Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp had a relationship? The Dirty Dancing star and Captain Jack Sparrow were intimately involved with one another at one point in time, and many of us had no idea. However, the actress who blames her nose job for her lack of a successful career in Hollywood – she is not wrong – also has a new book that tells the world all about Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp and the romance that might have been. What does she have to say?
Reasons Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer” Is a Justified Retelling Without Any Mindless Glorification
Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story came out on 21 September 2022 and has been streamed for 496.1 million hours in the first 12 days. The series is a hit, and all for good reasons. There have been various attempts at retelling the story of the real-life monster Jeffrey Dahmer. However, none immersed the audience in perspective as much as Ryan Murphy’s latest series. The story is well-told, from various perspectives, with a tad bit of creative liberty. Moreover, the plot structure makes this series a compelling watch and a nail-biting experience of witnessing a killer mind at work.
Top 5 Moments in Morbius
Comic fans are quite familiar with the superhero character Morbius. So, when Sony announced its production, expectations were high. Besides being the third movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the character is based on Marvel’s comic. The movie’s storyline follows Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) and his childhood friend Lucien...
A “Wicker Man” Television Adaptation Is Currently In The Works
Wicker Man returns! And don’t worry, Nicholas Cage, Neil LaBute, and Anthony Shaffer are far away from the reboot. I think. Of course, horror fans can’t forget one of the worst horror films in the past two decades was the 2006 Wicker Man, that’s remembered for the terrible scenes and overacting by the Oscar winner. The 2006 version is actually a reboot of the well-respected 1973 film of the same name, which starred Edward Woodward as Sgt. Neil Howie. The feature is about an officer who travels to Summerisle island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. Soon, the officer discovers a community that has abandoned Christianity in favor of paganism. Christopher Lee played Lord Summerisle.
Avatar Becomes the First Film to Pass $2.9 Billion Worldwide
Avatar makes history once again. It’s been 13 years since the first Avatar dazzled audiences onscreen. James Cameron introduced the world to Pandora through Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed Marine who must navigate through these human/Na’vi hybrids through said Avatar to gain more knowledge about the alien world. However, Jake falls in love with a Na’vi woman (Zoe Saldana) and becomes vital for the survival of her world. Now, in truth, the story itself isn’t anything special; however, Avatar ignited the 3D craze due to the tremendous and revolutionary graphics that still hold a candle to the best-looking films in the past and present.
Michelle Yeoh Is a Maximal in New Transformers Movie
In an era where everything old is new again, the Transformers are making a huge comeback. But don’t worry. If you weren’t a fan of the Michael Bay CGI extravaganza of blurriness, this new Transformers movie might just be for you. Continuing in the same universe as the 2018 Bumblebee prequel, the new movie will be very different from the Bay movies. And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, then the latest casting news definitely will. We now have confirmation that Michelle Yeoh is in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts voicing the Maximal Airazor.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Calle Walton
Calle Walton has been on a wild ride for the last few years. In 2019, she was cast in The CW series In The Dark. Although her role was somewhat small in the beginning, she eventually became a series regular. Calle’s knack for stealing the scene every time she’s on camera has made countless viewers fall in love with her. Although In The Dark is now in its final season, Calle definitely has what it takes to build a long-lasting career in the entertainment industry. She may not have any new projects in the works at the moment, but we are hoping that lots of doors open up for her in the near future. Keep reading for ten things you didn’t know about Calle Walton.
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power: Alloyed-Recap
It feels very likely that there will be people who are confused as hell about the end of this finale after watching what transpires between the various characters, but there will no doubt be plenty of writers out there who are willing to reveal what each scene means. The spoilers that are coming might not explain enough, and some of it might still be up for personal interpretation, but the fact is that Sauron has been revealed, as has Gandalf.
What is Shark Week?
Shark Week, one of television’s biggest events of the year, has been a surprisingly educational one but not without some mild crossovers with DC Comics and others. Still, it shouldn’t be too surprising coming from one of the most high-budget educational networks: Discovery Channel. While there are other...
11 Fascinating Movie Facts That Will Blow Your Mind
Not every film production is as simple as it appears. Sometimes there are many hidden stories behind them, which provide a huge share of surprises for the audience. However, some of those make it onto the screen, while others live quietly as untold stories. So let’s find out some of those stories.
5 Jensen Ackles Movies You Must Watch
Jensen Ackles was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 1, 1978. He is best known for his lead roles in the television series Days of Our Lives and Supernatural. When he was 4, he started modeling until he was 18, when he switched to acting. Fans drooled over him because after acting in Days of Our Lives, he won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Male Newcomer. In 2021, he was voted Sexiest TV Star in People’s Sexiest Man Alive: Readers’ Choice Poll. This fine man won the award twice in a row.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases Trailer and Featurette
We’re less than two months away from the highly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Back in July, Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios got the world buzzing about the upcoming film with a strong teaser that reminded audiences why they loved Marvel films in the early phases. Naturally, there were some concerns about the film following the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman. However, Coogler is one hell of a talented filmmaker, as the director started out strong with Fruitvale Station, and is one of the main reasons that the Creed franchise became such a hot commodity. The teaser had an amazing score from both Tems & Marvel’s No Woman, No Cry and Kendrick Lamar’s Alright to the tremendous and powerful speech by the always amazing Angela Bassett, the teaser showed that the film was in good hands.
Why Heroes Need to be Kept in Check
There have been many conversations and arguments surrounding how powerful certain heroes are over the years, and it’s right that this should be so since there are times when one hero or another has been seen to cause a serious amount of damage in the name of doing the most good.
The Frighteners Should Get a Remake, and a Prequel
Admittedly, some folks might need to be reminded about The Frighteners since when a lot of individuals think of Michael J. Fox they might think of Back to the Future and little else. But despite not being a well-received or even remembered movie, this entry into Fox’s list of movies was amusing and was even one of those that could be called a memorable and enjoyable story.
How Edward Norton’s Fortune Reached $300 Million
Edward Norton is an American actor and also producer. He was born on 18th August 1969 to Edward Mower and Lydia Robinson. Mower was once a Marine Lieutenant but later became an environmental lawyer and federal prosecutor. His mother was a simple English teacher who raised him and his two younger siblings. Before we see the lavish life of this extraordinary person, let’s see how on Earth the star became one of the wealthiest actors in Hollywood.
“Love, Rosie”: Is It Worth a Watch?
Love, Rosie is a movie that happened because the main characters decided not to communicate with one another properly like normal humans. Instead, the two of them decided to go on a witch hunt about how the other one felt. It shouldn’t have been that hard, I mean, they were “best friends”. But then again, we wouldn’t have a movie without that, would we? Or maybe that would have been better than sitting through Love, Rosie silently cursing your soul for picking this one out for the movie night.
Comments / 0