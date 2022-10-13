Read full article on original website
Cullman man on his way to care for stray cat receives free car from Good Samaritan
CULLMAN, Ala. – The book of Matthew is often cited from the pulpit on Sunday mornings, reminding followers of God to care for one another and not turn a blind eye to those in need around us. Matthew 25: 40-45 reads: “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry, and you gave me...
October teacher, staff member of the month
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools along with America’s First Federal Credit Union recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. “Mr. King runs our music programs with excellence and spends time making sure that our band is well prepared and conditioned to represent our school with excellence,” said Robin Netherton, Vinemont High School Principal. “I have never seen an organization run better than our band,” said Netherton.
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
Fall festivals and Halloween events
CULLMAN, Ala. – Autumn is a beloved season to many in Cullman with summer heat bidding adieu, mosquito population dwindling and fall festivals and Halloween community events on the schedule. Below is a list of upcoming events for family fun. If you would like to have your event added, please email news@cullmantribune.com. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 Nightmare in Vinemont – 7 p.m.-midnight at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Hwy 31 N, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger. Included is or a...
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
5 dentists to know
Here are five dentists making moves in the industry:. Editor's note: This list is meant to highlight notable things dentists are doing today. If you would like to recommend a dentist for a future list, email Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com. Samuel DeAngelo, DDS. Periodontist in Cary, N.C. Dr. DeAngelo's practice...
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg
Around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, 9-1-1 Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into the lake at Leesburg Landing. It appears the driver of the SUV failed to turn before driving of the launching ramp at the landing the vehicle ended up in the channel. He managed to...
20 of the best places to play trivia in Birmingham
The weather may be cooling down, but the trivia scene in The Magic City is hotter than ever. Keep reading to discover where you can play trivia in Birmingham this season. Start your week right by playing some chill (or intense, up to you) trivia in Birmingham. The Casual Pint...
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
Oxford, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Conquerors clinch second playoff spot in region
Photo: Coosa Christian’s Jai Mostella runs for a first down as Appalachian’s Oliver Moody (14) pursues during the Conquerors’ 42-6 victory over Appalachian on October 14 in Gadsden. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Coosa Christian clinched the second seed in Class 1A, Region 7 with a 42-6 victory over Appalachian...
Here’s what to know about the 2nd annual Alabama Wine Festival
On Oct. 15 and 16, 11 winemakers from around the state will converge on the sprawling grounds of Wills Creek Winery in Attalla to offer guests wines to sample and purchase, accompanied by a selection of food trucks and live music. The Alabama Wine Festival launched last year as the...
FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman
Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
Third-ranked Piedmont clinches region championship on its homecoming
PIEDMONT – Quarterback Jack Hayes, who already owns all-time state records for touchdown passes and touchdowns accounted for, added three more touchdowns to his total and led third-ranked Piedmont to a 42-16 victory over Geraldine on homecoming. The win sealed the home team’s 18th region championship and moved them...
Suspect who allegedly shot Hoover police officer identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after an officer with the Hoover Police Department was shot in the line of duty, a suspect has been taken into custody with charges expected to be put against him. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, of Bessemer, was allegedly shot during an incident where the officer was also shot, according […]
Gaston falls to Locust Fork
Gaston lost to Locust Fork, 35-14, in Class 2A, Region 6 action on October 14. For the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-4), Kobe Harris (pictured above) rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Joel Hester was 7 for 10 in passing for 112 yards and a touchdown. Keller Skaggs had six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Kodie Bogle had six tackles, while Adonis Jones had four.
