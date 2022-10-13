ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

'Fire Country' Already Poses Several Questions for Fans to Ponder — For Example, What Happened to Riley?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the series premiere of Fire Country. The series premiere of Fire Country has successfully captured our attention. The brand new CBS show follows young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), who joins a prison release firefighting program to shorten his sentence. He ends up assigned to his hometown, which clearly stirs up some much-needed drama.
Who Is Noah Carmack in the New Season of '9-1-1'? Where Do You Know Alfonso Caballero From?

A new dispatcher named Noah Carmack joins the 9-1-1 series in its most recent season as a well-meaning and fastidious newbie, who may just be infatuated with Maddie. Played by Alfonso Caballero and starring alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, his chracter meets Maddie via the stereotypical-yet-prophetically-romantic bumping into each other in the hallway. Immediately a bit of tension arises as the young Carmack, all smiles, tells Maddie she's a legend and that he's a big fan of her work. Is Noah Carmack a good fit for Maddie?
'Halloween Baking Championship' Judge Stephanie Boswell Explains Her Tattoos in a Podcast

When it comes to judging creepy confections on Food Network, Stephanie Boswell is most certainly qualified for the position. She is an "internationally acclaimed pastry chef," according to her Food Network bio, and she has certainly made the rounds on cooking competitions. She has previously been a judge on series like Chopped Sweets, The Julia Child Challenge, and holiday-themed series like Christmas Cookie Challenge.
What Happened to Sierra on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

Let me set the scene: You set up a romantic surprise for the guy you're dating. You (cough cough *the producers* cough cough) even purchase three stars for him, his son, and his late wife so that they will always be together. And then you get broken up with. Welp, that is exactly what happened to Sierra Jackson on Bachelor in Paradise. But we're getting ahead of ourselves...
The Season Finale of 'Bad Sisters' Addresses the Show's Big Murder Mystery

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Bad Sisters on Apple TV Plus. The finale of Bad Sisters addresses the question that the series establishes at the very beginning: Who killed John "JP" Paul?. The critically-acclaimed series centers on two distinct timelines. One takes place before JP's death, in which...
Meet the Women of the 'RHONY' Reboot!

"Out with the old, and in with the new," as the saying goes. Coincidentally, this could also be a "housewife tagline" for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York. Andy Cohen revealed to Variety back in March that there would be two different versions of RHONY — Season 14 featuring a brand-new cast, and then RHONY: Legacy (working title) featuring fan favorites from season's past.
Will Disney Plus Series 'Big Shot' Be Renewed for Season 3? Fans Are Hopeful

It looks like Disney Plus Series Big Shot has become a fan-favorite. The series highlights former college basketball coach Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) who loses his job due to his testy temper and is now humbled with a position as a private high school girls basketball team. Naturally, it’s two different worlds, and Marvyn takes some time to get acclimated before finding his stride.
Why Did ABC Cancel 'The Mole'? Find Out Why The Series Was Axed

Netflix viewers are enjoying The Mole Season 6, which is the first season of the mystery competition series in 14 years. That's naturally prompting many of them to ask the question of why the series went off the air in the first place. Article continues below advertisement. The Mole was...
