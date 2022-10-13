ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of NFL's top receivers shows respect to Renfrow

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

One of the NFL’s top receivers has respect for Hunter Renfrow.

Cleveland Browns wideout Amari Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler, told NFL Insider Jordan Schultz who he sees as the top five route runners in the league (not including himself).

Cooper named Renfrow the fifth-best route runner in the NFL behind only his Las Vegas Raiders teammate Davante Adams at No. 1, Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2, Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos at No. 3 and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills at No. 4.

Renfrow is in his fourth season with the Raiders since being selected by the franchise in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He broke out last season, when he recorded career highs with 103 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

The Clemson legend has 14 catches for 105 yards in three games so far this season. He missed two games with a concussion after a hit he took in Week 2 but returned to action this past Monday night, recording four receptions for 25 yards against the Chiefs.

Clemson answers FSU again

After Florida State used a long touchdown drive to take a 14-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter, fourth-ranked Clemson went on a long touchdown march of its own to tie the game on its ensuing (...)
CLEMSON, SC
