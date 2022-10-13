ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crypto reacts to CPI data, and Treasury faces new lawsuit over Tornado sanctions: CNBC Crypto World

By Tanaya Macheel, Jordan Smith, Talia Kaplan, Mai Tejapaibul
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

CCTV Script 14/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 14, 2022. The US core CPI data again exceeded expectations, mainly due to high inflation in the services category, such as housing, transportation, health services and so on. Analysis suggests that this is inextricably linked to structural problems in the U.S. labor market.
CNBC

Texas regulator investigates FTX, and Mastercard helps banks offer crypto trading: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jorn Lambert, chief digital officer at Mastercard, discusses the payment processor's pilot program to let banks offer crypto trading.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Japan will respond appropriately to excessive FX moves, finance minister says

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday authorities would respond appropriately to excessive currency moves driven by speculators, as the yen fell to a fresh 32-year low to the dollar. Suzuki, speaking to reporters, declined to comment when asked whether authorities are conducting stealth intervention to support the weakening...
The Independent

National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings

The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
CNBC

Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Oil prices edged up on Monday in choppy trading as China's continuation of loose monetary policy was partly offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights, said a 3-4% slump at Friday's settlement was encouraging...
CNBC

The U.S. defense industry faces surging demand and a supply chain crunch

The war in Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan have caused demand for high-tech, American-made weapons to surge. And with the ongoing supply chain crunch and inflation continuing to rise, military industry watchers question whether the U.S. defense sector can keep up. "We can't rely on China to build components...
CNBC

Gold jumps 1% as U.S. dollar, yields pull back

Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered, although risks from looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes persisted. Spot gold went up over 1% and was last up up 0.50% at $1,65610 per ounce, moving away...
CNBC

Upcoming Russian nuclear exercises a challenge for the West

Russia typically holds major annual nuclear exercises around this time of year, and U.S. and Western officials expect them perhaps in just days. They will likely include the test launch of ballistic missiles, U.S. officials say. With Russia expected to soon carry out large-scale drills of its nuclear forces as...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
CNBC

Dollar tests 32-year peak to yen; Aussie, kiwi rise on rate bets

The dollar hovered near a 32-year peak above 149 yen on Tuesday even as it took a breather from a rally against other major peers, with traders bracing for possible further intervention by Tokyo to support its currency. The U.S. currency bought 148.855 yen after pushing to 149.10 late in...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy

Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
CNBC

Watch live: UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt delivers emergency policy statement

[The stream is slated to start at 6 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. New U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is announcing parts of his medium-term fiscal plan, bringing forward the policy statement in an effort to calm financial markets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy