Crypto reacts to CPI data, and Treasury faces new lawsuit over Tornado sanctions: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC
CCTV Script 14/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 14, 2022. The US core CPI data again exceeded expectations, mainly due to high inflation in the services category, such as housing, transportation, health services and so on. Analysis suggests that this is inextricably linked to structural problems in the U.S. labor market.
CNBC
Texas regulator investigates FTX, and Mastercard helps banks offer crypto trading: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jorn Lambert, chief digital officer at Mastercard, discusses the payment processor's pilot program to let banks offer crypto trading.
CNBC
Japan will respond appropriately to excessive FX moves, finance minister says
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday authorities would respond appropriately to excessive currency moves driven by speculators, as the yen fell to a fresh 32-year low to the dollar. Suzuki, speaking to reporters, declined to comment when asked whether authorities are conducting stealth intervention to support the weakening...
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
CNBC
'The hell with it': Elon Musk tweets SpaceX will 'keep funding Ukraine govt for free' amid Starlink controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
CNBC
Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears
Oil prices edged up on Monday in choppy trading as China's continuation of loose monetary policy was partly offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights, said a 3-4% slump at Friday's settlement was encouraging...
CNBC
Dow closes up 550 points, Nasdaq pops more than 3% as strong bank earnings boost volatile market
Stocks rose sharply on Monday as key earnings reports eased some of investors' fears and oversold tech names enjoyed a rebound rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 550.99 points, or 1.86%, to close at 30,185.82. The S&P 500 jumped 2.65% to 3,677.95. The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.43% for its best day since July, finishing at 10,675.80.
CNBC
The U.S. defense industry faces surging demand and a supply chain crunch
The war in Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan have caused demand for high-tech, American-made weapons to surge. And with the ongoing supply chain crunch and inflation continuing to rise, military industry watchers question whether the U.S. defense sector can keep up. "We can't rely on China to build components...
CNBC
Gold jumps 1% as U.S. dollar, yields pull back
Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered, although risks from looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes persisted. Spot gold went up over 1% and was last up up 0.50% at $1,65610 per ounce, moving away...
CNBC
Upcoming Russian nuclear exercises a challenge for the West
Russia typically holds major annual nuclear exercises around this time of year, and U.S. and Western officials expect them perhaps in just days. They will likely include the test launch of ballistic missiles, U.S. officials say. With Russia expected to soon carry out large-scale drills of its nuclear forces as...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Monday — BofA nice beat and my informal poll says people hate the market
(BAC) is amazing. Balance sheet looks really good. Beat estimates: earnings per shares of 81 cents in the third-quarter on revenue of $24.61 billion. Strong fixed-income trading and gains in interest income. BofA shares up nearly 3% in the premarket, pulling other major banks higher, including Club holdings. (MS). Both...
CNBC
Dollar tests 32-year peak to yen; Aussie, kiwi rise on rate bets
The dollar hovered near a 32-year peak above 149 yen on Tuesday even as it took a breather from a rally against other major peers, with traders bracing for possible further intervention by Tokyo to support its currency. The U.S. currency bought 148.855 yen after pushing to 149.10 late in...
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy.
CNBC
Strategies to navigate the $68 trillion 'great wealth transfer,' according to top-ranked advisors
Baby boomers are set to pass to their children more than $68 trillion, the biggest wealth transfer ever. Here are a few key strategies top-ranked advisors are using to bridge the gap between generations, while also reducing the tax bite. Between Bill Gates' pledge to give "virtually all" of his...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and others
(CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
CNBC
China probably isn't eager to start something to reunify with Taiwan by force: Ex-Singapore diplomat
Bilahari Kausikan, former permanent secretary of Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says "because if you start that, you must win. I don't think any Chinese leader can survive a bungled attempt on Taiwan as Mr Putin bungled Ukraine."
CNBC
Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy
Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
CNBC
Meta documents show main metaverse is losing users and falling short of goals, report says
Horizon Worlds, Meta's flagship metaverse for consumers, is failing to meet internal performance expectations, according to internal documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Meta initially aimed to reach 500,000 monthly active users in Horizon Worlds by the end of the year, but the current figure is less than 200,000,...
CNBC
Watch live: UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt delivers emergency policy statement
[The stream is slated to start at 6 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. New U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is announcing parts of his medium-term fiscal plan, bringing forward the policy statement in an effort to calm financial markets.
