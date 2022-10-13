ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is mourning her husband, after State Troopers say a drunk driver hit and killed him Friday in North Lubbock. 63-year-old Timothy Harr had pulled his tractor over into the barrow ditch to air up a tire, when he was hit and killed Friday afternoon. His wife, Deborah, says she feels she’s been robbed of more time with her soulmate.
Talk 1340

Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend

Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
KCBD

Texas Tech faces Baylor, honors Mahomes with Ring of Honor Oct. 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will host Baylor and former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes under the Jones AT&T Stadium lights on Oct. 29. Mahomes will be inducted into both the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and be given a Ring of Honor. Mahomes’ induction into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor will highlight an event-filled weekend on campus when the Red Raiders host Baylor. Texas Tech will host a luncheon to formally induct its Hall of Fame inductees on Oct. 28 and then follow with a ceremony for Mahomes later that evening.
FMX 94.5

The Chicks Rule Austin, And Rightfully Ignore Lubbock

I wish I could just drop this one, but having any star associated with your town can be a very, very good thing. a review of The Chicks show at ACL and it's a reminder of how dumb Lubbock is. Almost all artists are covered by just a couple of talent agencies, so yeah, this matters to you rock fans too.
KCBD

BUDs Lubbock 2022 Buddy Walk held Saturday morning at Pirate Stadium

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BUDs Lubbock held their 2022 Buddy Walk on Saturday, to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome and raise money for their care. The walk was held Saturday morning at Lubbock Cooper High School, Pirate Stadium at First United Park, 16302 Loop 493 in Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KCBD

Funeral services for Levelland ACO Crystal Goforth scheduled

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services for Crystal Goforth, the Levelland animal control officer who died in a major crash last Thursday, have been announced. The services will be at the Kestridge Funeral Home Chapel on Oct. 18 starting at 2 p.m. Goforth, 38, and her partner, Jonathon Corder, 41,...
KCBD

Texas Tech kicks off 2022 homecoming week events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students and faculty joined the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and Texas Tech cheerleaders on Monday to kick off homecoming week festivities. Kaden Dowing, the homecoming spirit, and traditions coordinator said, “Our theme this year is Raider Red’s round trip, and so our tagline is ‘Where Texas Tech can take you.’”
KCBD

Lubbock area residents asked to offer flood problem information

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is seeking information about flooding on sunny or rainy days from residents in the city limits or nearby that live in the watershed area of the Canyon Lakes System. “The area is very large that contributes,” Director of Engineering Mike Keenum said....
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Baylor game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s sold out contest against Baylor will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 on ESPN2. Texas Tech is 39-40-1 in the all-time series with Baylor. The Bears have not won in Lubbock since 1990. Baylor has lost two straight games entering this Saturday’s game against Kansas. The Red […]
everythinglubbock.com

Sunday crash victim has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ LPD says

LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said. Her vehicle...
