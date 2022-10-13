ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[SPOILER] Notably Does Not Have a Funeral in 'House of the Dragon' — Here's Why

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 9. As House of the Dragon nears its finale and the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons, HBO’s iconic series continues to surprise us. Basically, in Episode 8, Viserys (Paddy Considine) utters his last words to Alicent, who misinterprets them to kick off the Targaryen civil war. Episode 9 is focused solely on the “Greens” as they deal with the fallout from Viserys’s death, and one thing is clear: Viserys doesn’t have a funeral.
Blood and Cheese Will Drastically Change 'House of the Dragon' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for George R. R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood. When it comes to George R. R. Martin's wildly popular fantasy franchise, fans are bound to witness devastating moments; from the infamous Red Wedding to the Night King killing Viserion in Game of Thrones, its evident heartbreak is inescapable. As for House of the Dragon, viewers will again bear witness to some of the most disheartening scenes in franchise history.
Who Is Noah Carmack in the New Season of '9-1-1'? Where Do You Know Alfonso Caballero From?

A new dispatcher named Noah Carmack joins the 9-1-1 series in its most recent season as a well-meaning and fastidious newbie, who may just be infatuated with Maddie. Played by Alfonso Caballero and starring alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, his chracter meets Maddie via the stereotypical-yet-prophetically-romantic bumping into each other in the hallway. Immediately a bit of tension arises as the young Carmack, all smiles, tells Maddie she's a legend and that he's a big fan of her work. Is Noah Carmack a good fit for Maddie?
