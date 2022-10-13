Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Prediction: Badgers Take On Reeling Spartans in East Lansing

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans Big Ten game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

After a trying week that saw Paul Chryst removed as head coach , the Wisconsin Badgers responded by soundly defeating Northwestern, 42-7. The Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) have no time to rest on their laurels, as they have to travel to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten crossover play.

For newly-promoted interim head coach Jim Leonhard, the 42-7 victory over Northwestern was very rewarding. "There was a lot more nerves throughout the week than there was today," said following the game. "Gameday is gameday. I've been a part of a lot of these, obviously not in this role. This is the reward. You put in the work, you put in the time and you should have confidence when you step off that bus that you have the right plan, you have the right guys, you put them in position to have success."

Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) is coming off a disheartening 49-20 home loss to Ohio State. The game marked the Spartans' fourth straight loss, putting them in danger of finishing with a losing record if things don't get turned around.

Head coach Mel Tucker is certainly eager to end this losing streak by beating Wisconsin for the first time in three tries. At his press conference previewing this game, Tucker said, "I’m looking forward to the game this week... Our preparation was good this morning and I expect it to be the same way for the rest of the week. We are looking to fix all of the problems that we have. That’s our job."

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Spread: Wisconsin -7.5

When Wisconsin Has the Ball

Quarterback Graham Mertz, often maligned as a passer, had a sensational game versus Northwestern. Mertz completed 20 of 29 passes for 299 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. Mertz' favorite target was wide receiver Chimere Dike, who caught 10 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. If Mertz can build upon this performance, the Badgers' offense may be better balanced, and thus more difficult to stop.

Wisconsin has built a reputation for running the ball behind a solidly built offensive line. Braelon Allen is the primary running back and he's coming off his third 100-yard effort of the season after going for 135 on 23 carries (5.9 ypc) against Northwestern. The Badgers dictated the tempo of last week's game, holding the ball for 34:16. If they are able to do something similar and wear down the beleaguered Michigan State defense then Wisconsin should improve to 2-2 in the conference.

When Michigan State Has the Ball

Not much went right for the Spartans last week against Ohio State but they certainly couldn't run the ball, finishing the game with a meager seven rushing yards on 20 carries. The longest run by Michigan State belonged to quarterback Payton Thorne (eight yards) but when you include the Buckeyes' four sacks, he actually posted negative yardage (-23). Running the ball has been a season-long issue for Mel Tucker's team, as evidenced by Jalen Berger's team-high 308 yards (4.8 ypc). Berger does have some extra motivation for this game as he started his collegiate career at Wisconsin before transferring to Michigan State this offseason.

The Spartans have had more success throwing the ball, even if it's been sporadic. Keon Coleman (26 rec., 314 yds., 3 TDs) and Jayden Reed (23, 256, 2) both rank among the top 15 pass catchers in the Big Ten despite Payton Thorne's up-and-down play (9 TDs, 7 INTs). The Badgers' pass defense has been solid for the most part with more interceptions (10) than touchdowns allowed (seven), so Michigan State will need to establish some sort of running game to keep Wisconsin honest and off-balance.

Final Analysis

Both teams had high hopes entering the 2022 season, and both have had to readjust expectations after some difficult losses. It is challenging to gauge how good Wisconsin actually is, considering the Badgers easily handled Northwestern, a team that may be the worst in the Big Ten this season. Michigan State has been battling injuries on the defensive side of the ball and is limited on offense due to its struggles running the ball. Look for Wisconsin to spoil the Spartans' homecoming and help Leonhard improve to 2-0 as interim head coach.

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Michigan State 14

— Written by Chip Minnich, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Follow him on Twitter @ChipMinnich .

