ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 takeaways: Ahead of election, warnings on democracy

By Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ue1Hp_0iXsMv5300

The House Jan. 6 committee is issuing a stark warning in its final public hearing before the midterm election: The future of the nation’s democracy is at stake.

The panel returned Thursday for an October hearing, weeks ahead of the election, with new details about President Donald Trump’s state of mind on Jan. 6, 2021 as he egged on his supporters with false claims of election fraud, pushed to accompany them to the Capitol while lawmakers were counting the votes and then did nothing for hours as they violently broke into the building.

Similar to its eight hearings over the summer, lawmakers on the panel focused on Trump and his efforts to disrupt the country’s long tradition of peaceful transfers of power. The panel was expected to subpoena the former president at the end of the hearing, according to two people familiar with the investigation and granted anonymity to discuss it.

The committee is set to shut down at the beginning of next year, and is making its final public arguments ahead of a report expected in December.

The former president “continued to pull out all the stops” even after losing in court and the Electoral College, said Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel’s chairman.

'CONSIDER WHETHER WE CAN SURVIVE'

The lesson of the committee’s investigation is that institutions only hold when people of good faith protect them without regard to political cost, said Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney , the panel’s Republican vice chairwoman.

"Why would Americans assume that our Constitution and our institutions in our Republic are invulnerable to another attack? Why would we assume that those institutions will not falter next time?" Cheney asked.

The warnings come as Trump is still refusing to acknowledge that he lost his reelection to Joe Biden and is considering another run in 2024 – and as many Republicans who deny Biden’s win are running in the midterm elections at all levels of government. Many states have replaced election officials who resisted Trump’s pressure campaign.

“Any future president inclined to attempt what Donald Trump did in 2020 has now learned not to install people who could stand in the way,” said Cheney, who lost her own Republican primary this August. “Consider whether we can survive for another 246 years.”

SECRET SERVICE REVELATIONS

The committee has obtained more than 1.5 million pages of documents from the Secret Service in recent weeks. Lawmakers are revealing some of that information in the hearing, including an email from within the agency on Dec. 11, 2020, the day the Supreme Court rejected one of his attempts to undermine the vote.

“Just fyi. POTUS is p—-d — breaking news —- Supreme Court denied his law suit. He is livid now,” one anonymous Secret Service email said.

Other emails showed that the agency had ample warnings of violence in the weeks and days ahead of the insurrection.

An alert received by the agency on Dec. 24 said that multiple online users were targeting members of Congress and “instructing others to march into the chambers,” said California Rep. Adam Schiff , a Democratic member of the panel.

CABINET OFFICIALS

The committee showed prerecorded interviews with Cabinet members including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo , Attorney General William Barr and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia who said that they believed that once the legal avenues had been exhausted, then that should have been the end of Trump’s to remain in power.

Pompeo, who was interviewed by the panel since its last hearing in July, said in his videotaped testimony that he believed that once the Electoral College certified the vote, that was the end of the process for contesting the election. “We should all comply with the law at all times, to the best of our ability -- every one of us,” Pompeo said.

At the same time, Trump continued to push the false claims of fraud to his millions of supporters.

“President Trump knew the truth. He heard what all his experts and senior staff was telling him,” said Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the committee’s other Republican. “His intent was plain: ignore the rule of law and stay in power.”

CRIMINAL REFERRALS

Cheney addressed one of the committee’s remaining questions at the beginning of the meeting, saying that the panel “may ultimately decide to make a series of criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.”

Members of the panel have long suggested they may suggest charges for Trump or others based on their own evidence. While such a referral would not force any action, it would place political pressure on Garland as the department has pursued its own investigations surrounding Jan. 6. And the committee has yet to share any transcripts from its more than 1,000 interviews.

Still, “we recognize that our role is not to make decisions regarding prosecution,” Cheney said.

___

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo, Farnoush Amiri and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tulsi Gabbard’s ties to secretive cult may explain her perplexing political journey

Tulsi Gabbard has staked out extreme positions on LGBT+ rights, spread disinformation about Ukrainian biolabs, and claimed she was being shadowbanned by Big Tech while using her vast social media footprint to label Joe Biden a “warmonger”.In one breath Gabbard expresses a desire to bring love and aloha from her native Hawaii to the world, in the next she is fanning conspiracy theories on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.Last week, Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party, claiming it had become “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness”.The decision came as little surprise to anyone who has...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ asks court to toss Mar-a-Lago special master order as Trump ignores Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena, or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.In her...
POTUS
The Independent

Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment that she voted against

Republican lawmaker Elise Stefanik has been caught touting $12.9m in funding for rural hospitals in her district that she actually voted against.The pro-Trump congresswoman from New York welcomed the Rural Development Grants from the Department of Agriculture, calling it a “significant investment.”But she failed to tell her constituents that the money was coming from Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress in March 202, according to Politico.Congresswoman Elise Stefanik derided the American Rescue Plan as a “far-left wish list.” This week, she’s touting the $12.9 million in funding it provided to rural hospitals in her district. https://t.co/wadO7R5l5V—...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump’s sons Donald Jr and Eric wanted stake in Trump Media as a ‘handout’, former executive claims

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump wanted a stake in the former president’s media company despite little to no involvement, a co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group has said.Speaking to The Washington Post, Will Wilkerson outlined infighting and possibly illegal actions at the company.“They were coming in and asking for a handout,” he said regarding the president’s sons. “They had no bearing in this company … and they were taking equity away from hard-working individuals.”“The Washington Post published a story rife with knowingly false and defamatory statements and other concocted psychodramas,” the Trump Media & Technology Group said...
POTUS
The Independent

Chris Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk: He ‘can’t believe he’s not president’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says that Donald Trump’s ego may never recover from the blow dealt to him by Joe Biden in 2020. In an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday the former Trump ally mocked his fellow 2016 contender over a photo recently posted by the president showing him behind a large, wooden desk at Mar-a-Lago that bears striking resemblances to the massive Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
POTUS
The Independent

‘I hope people with see through Marjorie’: Desperate Democrats celebrate Marcus Flowers’s ‘dignified’ performance against MTG

“I think he did well - I hope he helped people see through Marjorie, at least reasonable people.”Democrats last represented the city of Rome, Georgia, almost 30 years ago.So when people such as 72-year-old Sam Malone offer their opinion about their chances in this year’s race, it is probably as much from the heart as from the head.Yet, as Democrats such as Malone gathered to watch their candidate, Marcus Flowers, go head-to-head with incumbent Marjorie Taylor-Greene in what was probably what will be the only debate event in this keenly-watched contest, they appeared to generally agree their man had held...
ROME, GA
The Independent

Herschel Walker news – live: Walker insists Georgia debate sheriff badge is ‘legit’ despite mockery

Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has insisted that a sheriff’s badge he flashed onstage at a debate on Friday is ‘legit’ after being ridiculed for falsely claiming to have held official law enforcement powers.Mr Walker made the claim in an NBC News interview that saw him once again deny paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. He told the interviewer that he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.Mr Walker’s remarks come the day after he skipped a debate with his opponents, leaving Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock free to ridicule...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lee and McMullin scheduled to face off in Utah Senate debate

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin are scheduled to face off Monday evening at a televised debate three weeks before Election Day.Though Utah is a deeply conservative state that has been represented by Republicans in the U.S. Senate since 1976, the race has become surprisingly competitive, with both candidates bombarding airwaves and mailboxes with attack ads and campaigning aggressively throughout the state.Lee, a second-term Republican, has represented Utah since he unseated an establishment Republican in the 2010 Tea Party wave. Though before the 2016 election he denounced Donald Trump's rhetoric and hardline positions on...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

US government tells Arizona to remove border containers

The federal government is demanding the state remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law.The Cocopah Indian Tribe in southwestern Arizona welcomed the call to take down the containers in the latest rift between the Biden administration and Republican-led border states over how to prevent illegal border crossings.The Bureau of Reclamation also demanded in last week's letter that no new containers be placed. It said the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts that have been awarded and two more still pending...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp debate in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday in their first debate since they competed for the governor’s mansion in 2018. The debate quickly became a policy-heavy affair, with the candidates hammering each other over everything from education to crime to election laws. What’s more, it unfolded on the first day of the state’s early voting period, offering Abrams and Kemp a key chance to make their cases to undecided voters before they cast their ballots.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ohio Senate debate – live: JD Vance dodges on whether Trump should comply with Jan 6 panel subpoena

Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in the belief they can win the race despite the state trending more conservative.In Georgia, Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams also met for a debate.Meanwhile, Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has insisted that a sheriff’s badge he flashed onstage at a debate on...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

White House signals Iran deal talks have stalled as protests rage in support of woman killed for not wearing headscarf properly

Negotiations over the US and Iran both rejoining a 2015 nuclear accord signed under the Obama administration are not likely to bear fruit any time soon, the White House said on Monday.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the remark after being asked about Tehran’s involvement in selling arms to Russia for use in Ukraine as well as the ongoing bloody protests that have rocked the country in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini.Ms Amini, a 22-year-old, was killed in police custody after being detained for not wearing a headscarf properly. Her death has inspired furious protests...
POTUS
The Independent

More than eight million people apply for student debt relief after Biden launches website ‘without a glitch’

Relief is in sight for the more than 40 million Americans eligible for some student loan debt cancellation, as more than eight million Americans have already signed up for relief through a newly launched website from President Joe Biden’s administration after its initial launch this weekend.In remarks on 17 October to formally launch the website, the president called the plan a “game changer” for millions of borrowers eligible for up to $10,000 in loan balances to be canceled, or up to $20,000 for borrowers that relied on Pell grants for their higher education.The form at studentaid.gov includes 10 questions,...
POTUS
The Associated Press

ACLU takes ballot-counting lawsuit to Nevada Supreme Court

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency petition to the state Supreme Court on Monday challenging Nye County and its interim clerk’s plan to count election votes by both hand and machine, a method crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud. The complaint is nearly identical to the ACLU lawsuit that was recently dismissed in Nye County District Court due to technicalities. The district judge there did not receive a record of the publicly available county commission meeting referenced in the petition from the ACLU. She said it was unreasonable for the court to go through a 7.5-hour meeting, among other issues. The ACLU asked the court to rule by Friday, five days before Nye County officials plan to start early hand-counting of mail-in ballots and one day before early in-person voting starts statewide. Officials did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment on the new lawsuit.
NYE COUNTY, NV
WDTN

What is a kamikaze drone?

Ukrainian officials said Russia killed at least four people on Monday by detonating a so-called kamikaze drone in Kyiv, the latest apparent use of the unmanned explosive device.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

The Independent

884K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy