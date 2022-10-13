ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Heart attack patient waited 40 minutes for ambulance to arrive

By Luke O'Reilly
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqACz_0iXsMuCK00

A charity has warned that more lives will be lost if extreme delays in care for heart patients continue.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said that average ambulance waits for category two calls in England, which include suspected heart attacks and strokes, rose in September to 48 minutes – almost triple the target of 18 minutes.

The charity added that there is significant variation between regions, with the fastest average response in South Central England at 38 minutes while the slowest is the East of England at 74 minutes.

One patient, Phil Moore from Maidstone , fought to stay conscious for 40 minutes while waiting for an ambulance after suffering a heart attack.

A former BHF employee, Phil, 50, recognised that he was having a heart attack and needed to ring an ambulance.

In a statement, Phil’s wife Rachel, 44, said her husband started to feel dizzy and got a heavy feeling while walking to the shops.

“For me and for Phil, the next part of the story is the most distressing,” his wife said.

“He waited a couple minutes on the phone for the 999 call to be connected to the operator. When he did get through, he told them he was having a heart attack and urgently needed an ambulance.

“Slumped in the driver’s seat of his car, the operator began asking him a series of questions to assess whether he did in fact need an ambulance. During the questions, Phil starting begging for an ambulance to come quick.

“The questions over, Phil was told an ambulance would be sent and ‘would be there shortly’.”

The hospital was only an eight-minute drive away.

However, Phil would be in for a much longer wait.

We fear more people may be needlessly dying from heart conditions because they couldn’t get their lifesaving treatment on time, and it’s not even winter yet

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, BHF

“But then he began drifting in and out of consciousness,” Rachel said.

“All he kept thinking was that I’d sent him a message saying I love him and I missed him and that he was going to die without being able to reply. Mustering his strength, he glanced at his phone to see how long he’d been waiting for the ambulance – it had now been 20 minutes.

“Fighting to stay conscious, he pressed re-dial on 999 and pleaded with them to get the ambulance there quickly.

“It’s now all very hazy and the operator was urging him to stay awake in that life and death tone that comes to the voice in such moments. Forty minutes after the first call, an ambulance pulls up.”

Luckily, Phil was treated in hospital and survived the heart attack.

“He is fit and healthy,” Rachel said.

“The blood clot was unexplained. His heart and arteries are all healthy and fine and we’ve been told he will never know what caused the clot.

“But it could have very easily gone another way. If the ambulance had have taken a bit longer… who knows? It physically hurts to think about this scenario.”

However, Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the BHF, warned that “the difference between life and death can be a matter of minutes when someone is having a heart attack or stroke,” he said.

“That’s why these figures are so shocking. We fear more people may be needlessly dying from heart conditions because they couldn’t get their lifesaving treatment on time, and it’s not even winter yet.

NHS staff are working flat out but there aren’t enough of them to tackle the overwhelming strain on the system. Addressing workforce shortages in the health service has never been more urgently needed, and every day we delay could lead to more needless loss of life from heart conditions.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “The latest figures published today show the immense pressures on ambulance services, with the number of the most serious ambulance call outs in September up a fifth compared to before the pandemic, following the busiest summer ever for ambulance staff – between June and August, paramedics dealt with more than 237,000 category one incidents, up a third on pre-pandemic levels.

“The NHS has already announced measures to boost its capacity ahead of winter, with the aim of delivering thousands more beds, extra staff to answer 999 and 111 calls, and plans to help ensure patients are discharged on time, and the public can help us by making the most of services like 111 online or local pharmacies, and calling 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: British man stranded in Greece after suffering five heart attacks on his birthday

A pub owner who suffered five heart attacks on his birthday while holidaying in Greece is “lucky to be alive” but is now bedridden at a hospital in the country weeks later.He will “hopefully be flying home in three days” according to his wife.Patrick “Patch” Kettleborough, 38, from Bolsover near Chesterfield, has not been able to return to the UK since he suffered two major and three small heart attacks less than a day after arriving in Malia, Crete, on Friday, September 23.Patch’s wife Lisa Kettleborough, 40, said she feared her husband of 18 years would die after he experienced...
BBC

Scunthorpe: Woman, 91, faced four-hour wait outside hospital, says son

A man said his 91-year-old mother waited more than four hours in an ambulance outside Scunthorpe Hospital. Richard Traviss described the situation as a "nightmare" and said he feared it would get worse in winter. He said he waited outside A&E in the ambulance with his mother who was "calling...
Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
Daily Mail

Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MICHIGAN STATE
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy