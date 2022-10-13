ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Shocking new Jan 6 video shows Pelosi calling for help as rioters yelled ‘bring her out’

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrTyf_0iXsMrY900

New footage of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer huddling with members of the House and Senate amid the January 6 attack was played by the House select committee investigating the attack on Thursday.

In the footage, Ms Pelosi is heard on the phone with Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam and securing the aid of hundreds of police and National Guard troops as backup.

“Governor, I don’t know if you’ve been approached about the Virginia National Guard,” the House speaker was seen telling Mr Northam on her cell phone.

As Ms Pelosi was making calls for backup, rioters in the Capitol were yelling “bring her out” in reference to the House speaker, according to a video montage produced by CNN.

Later, in a joint call with Ms Pelosi beside him, Mr Schumer is heard demanding that the acting attorney general get in contact with the White House and insist that Mr Trump call off his supporters.

“Yeah, why don't you get the president to tell them to leave the Capitol, Mr attorney general, in your law enforcement responsibility,” Mr Schumer is heard saying.

“I’m gonna call up the effing Secretary [of Defense],” he is heard saying at another point around 3.00 p.m.

The two are heard in repeated instances angrily blaming Mr Trump for the attack and demanding that he do something to get his supporters to leave the building.

They are also seen discussing the issue of continuing with the work of certifiying the 2020 election once the attack ends — even as it remains ongoing.

Aside from the footage of Democratic leadership filling what panel members referred to as a “void” of authority emanating from the White House, the video also depicted a more unguarded look at America’s elected leaders than most see on a given day. In one part, several Democrats including Ms Pelosi, Senator Dick Durbin, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and others are seen sprawled out in chairs around a table with a box of Triscuits in the middle.

The footage pretty directly contradicts conspiracies that Donald Trump has sought to spread about their actions that day; he has long insisted that Democrats did nothing to secure the Capitol both ahead of time (which was not their responsibility as legislators instead of Executive Branch members) and did nothing to rally law enforcement during the attack itself.

Comments / 962

Cindy Hoffman
4d ago

I love that they are airing this now, next please arrest those who were part of the Russian collusion scheme , start with HRC , and Skiff

Reply(22)
309
Herbert Rimmer
4d ago

probably called to get more capital police to help open up more doors and wave them in, sure as hell those two set it up.

Reply(119)
262
Elektra
3d ago

Wow so it’s been almost 2 years since this happened and they are just now coming out with this video? Oh yeah it’s right when they’re trying to subpoena Trump and right before an election they have no chance of winning. Video is likely faked. Democrats lie about everything anyway.

Reply(18)
65
Related
RadarOnline

VIDEO: Watch Never-Before-Seen Jan. 6 Footage Showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Reacting To Rioters Defecating On House Floor

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be heard making a plan of action in newly released footage after being informed that Jan. 6 rioters had defecated on the premises, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The Jan. 6 Committee just released a nearly seven-minute video showing Pelosi's conversation with then-Vice President Mike Pence as all hell broke loose."What we are being told very directly is it's going to take days for the Capitol to be OK again," she said in the video viewed by RadarOnline.com. "We've gotten a really bad report about the condition of the House floor, there's defecation and all that kind...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'It's just horrendous': Terrified Pelosi and top Dems huddled in Capitol office on January 6 and frantically called Trump's cabinet, Virginia Governor and DC cops begging for help, new video shows

Shocking new videos from last year's US Capitol riot show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer frantically calling elected officials and military leaders to get help while lawmakers were hiding in a secure location. The video compilation shows Pelosi calling Virginia Governor Ralph Northam begging for...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Right wing conspiracists go wild over clip showing CNN helping Biden with ‘cheat sheets’ in interview

Right-wing conspiracists shared a clip showing CNN anchor Jake Tapper helping President Joe Biden pick up his notes during an interview, prompting claims that Mr Biden is protected by the mainstream media. Steve Guest, an adviser for Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz, tweeted a clip showing Mr Biden dropping his “cheat sheet” during an interview with Jake Tapper of CNN, who helped pick it up. Republicans have been pushing the notion that Mr Biden, who turns 80 on 20 November, is too old to be the commander-in-chief. Donald Trump Jr chose to go after Mr Tapper. “And Fake Tapper...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’

Representative Liz Cheney said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results before the January 6 riot reportedly called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus”. Ms Cheney made the remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, for its Constitution Day event. The congresswoman said that on January 6, the day that the election results would be certified, Ms Cheney, who was then chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, went into the Republican cloakroom before the attack and saw sheets of paper laid out on the desk there that members...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

884K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy