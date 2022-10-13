ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Jalen Hurts, Eagles need a statement win over Dallas Cowboys

 4 days ago

It isn't often a 5-0 team really needs a win -- but that is exactly the case for the Eagles this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss why the Eagles beating the Cowboys is important and what a loss would mean in how they view the team. Plus, a look at all of the Week 6 lines and a debate on if the Eagles are a good bet.

You can check out the latest episode of the Go Birds! Pod and subscribe on Apple Podcasts by clicking this link , or listen below:

