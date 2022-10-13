Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
New Raising Cane's location to open in North Las Vegas with giveaways, donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas valley's newest Raising Cane's location is opening this week with giveaways for dozens of customers. The new chicken finger joint will be located at 3737 W. Craig Road, at the corner of Allen Lane. The grand opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
news3lv.com
Kids eat free this Halloween at Applebee's
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab the kids, and head down to Applebee's this Halloween. Kids will receive a free kid's meal, valid all-day Monday, Oct. 31. You must dine in and mention the offer to receive a free kid's meal. The free kid's meal must be accompanied by an...
news3lv.com
Mt. Charleston pop-up lodge Pine Dining offering weekday menu
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Weekday lunch is now being offered at the pop-up lodge experience on Mt. Charleston, but the experience is available for only one week for now. A spokesperson says Pine Dining, the culinary concept at the former site of the Mt. Charleston Lodge, has a weekday menu available from now until Sunday, Oct. 23.
news3lv.com
Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas to host Growl-o-ween
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab the pups, the costumes, and the treats. Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas invites all dogs and their human companions to get spooky during its celebration of Growl-o-ween. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bruce...
news3lv.com
Glittering Lights returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway next month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One of the valley's most popular holiday attractions has released its opening day for the 2022 season. Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced on Monday that they would be back lighting up the valley on Thursday, November 10. Tickets are already on...
news3lv.com
Grand re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A celebration Saturday marked the re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center after being closed for six months for renovation. It's viewed by many as a life-changing facility for the Hispanic community. It offers a variety of courses, including dance and martial arts for all ages.
news3lv.com
Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
news3lv.com
Jazz, baby- A gala to benefit Baby's Bounty
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southern Nevada's only consistent diaper resource will hold its annual gala later this week. Joining us now is the executive director of Baby's Bounty, Kelly Maxwell.
news3lv.com
Off-strip present 'Table for Deux'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cabaret and costumes, all for a good cause. Joining us now is producer Eric Bean Jr., who is no stranger to the stage as he is currently touring with The Lion King.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Antjuan
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Antjuan is a bubbly 6-year-old with a great sense of humor. Like most 6-year-olds, he enjoys playing outside and being with his brothers. He also loves all things cars!. What makes Antjuan's sunny disposition remarkable is the medical journey he has been on. He was...
news3lv.com
New Gordon Ramsay restaurant on Las Vegas Strip now taking reservations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gordon Ramsay's newest dining experience on the Las Vegas Strip is now taking reservations. Guests looking to secure a table at Ramsay's Kitchen at Harrah's Las Vegas can now book a date at OpenTable, according to Caesars Entertainment. The restaurant is touted as taking patrons...
news3lv.com
Desert Radiology hiring for multiple open positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for a job? Desert Radiology has multiple job openings. Desert Radiology's imaging facilities across the Las Vegas valley have over 30 full and part-time open positions. Some of the positions available include:. Scheduling Coordinator. Prior Authorization & Eligibility Coordinator. Medical Receptionist. CT...
news3lv.com
Boys and Girls Club's 41st annual Kids Day Out
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boys and Girls Club's 41st annual Kids Day Out was held on Saturday to provide opportunities for local businesses and community partners to get involved with the kids. A total of 130 mentors and 125 Boys and Girls Club kids, ages 8-12, attended the...
news3lv.com
International Aviation Convention helps Las Vegas tourism
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The annual Routes World Convention kicked off Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and while it may not be the largest show this year, it is arguably one of the most important. Thousands of executives from major airlines and airports around the globe will attend Routes World, which exists to help the industry grow and play a larger role in tourism which is vital to Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
Nevada Coin Market hosts fundraiser for slain LVMPD officer
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Coin Market hosted a fundraiser on Monday in honor of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer Truong Thai, who was recently killed in the line of duty. The fundraiser had $20 t-shirts with Officer Thai’s name on them. The shirts also...
news3lv.com
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday marked the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in more than 600 communities, including the Las Vegas Ballpark. Our very own News 3 Tiffany Lane hosted the local gathering in a nationwide commitment to ending Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's impacts nearly six million people in the U.S.
news3lv.com
Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
news3lv.com
Green Our Planet to host student-run farmers market
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Green Our Planet is hosting the largest student-run farmers market in the nation. The farmers market will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center. Green Our Planet runs the largest school garden program in...
news3lv.com
Homes For Our Troops to build custom home for local veteran
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The non-profit Homes For Our Troops kicked off the start of a specially adapted custom home for Army Specialist Blaine Sullivan on Saturday. On Nov. 22, 2010, while carrying an injured comrade in Sangin, Afghanistan, SPC Sullivan was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED). The blast resulted in the loss of his right leg and severe damage to his right arm.
news3lv.com
Deadly crash reported at Blue Diamond, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding to a deadly crash in the south Las Vegas valley Monday morning. The collision was reported just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved...
Comments / 0