San Antonio, TX

The Arbor Day Foundation wants to send you a free tree perfect for the soil in your yard

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago
Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
As renters continue to suffer, San Antonio working on a plan to help

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is hiring two additional code enforcement officers and is meeting Tuesday to discuss new protocol for checking apartment complexes for health and ordinance violations. This comes after News 4 and FOX 29 reporters have done multiple stories of renters being forced to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Public Art Garden Along the River Walk Open for All

The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture has a new public art garden located along the River Walk for all to enjoy. Tourists and residents alike can enjoy 11 art pieces along the river between the Shops at Rivercenter and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Krystal Jones tells viewers how these pieces bring beauty, history, and culture to the city.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fire department creates calendar to fund equipment

Often times fire departments put on fundraisers with a BBQ sale or event, usually those profits go to a charity or organization. But, sometimes fire departments, especially volunteer departments, seek fundraisers as a way to make money for department resources. The Bulverde - Spring Branch Fire Department receives funding from...
BULVERDE, TX
Neighbors upset at possible townhome development near popular parks

Several residents are fired up over the fact a possible development of townhomes could be built in some greenspace near OP Schnabel Park and the Leon Creek Greenway. Neighbors are so fed up, a petition has begun and signs are posted throughout the man-made trails and in the nearby neighborhoods.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Residents raised awareness at the San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer's

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer’s made its return to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!. Participants walked throughout the park, all to end Alzheimer’s disease. Opening ceremonies were at 8 a.m. followed by the actual walk. The annual event honors those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The San Antonio Photography Tournament at the Dominion Country Club

SAN ANTONIO - It was the tenth annual San Antonio Photography Tournament!. The Instant Gratification Photographers' Challenge was open to photographers of all skill levels, ages 12 and up. There were 15 categories, with five of the eight tournaments being won by amateurs. Winners were determined by a panel of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Minimizing traffic concerns on Bandera Rd.

"It's a high speed kind of street," says business owner Zaid Nawayseh, who has a CBD shop off of Bandera Rd. He says in front of where his shop is, near Westchase Dr., there's been several accidents. One business owner who did not want to interview said he had counted close to nine accidents right at this intersection of Bandera Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
October 16th is Global Cat Day!

SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Goodwill to host job fair with positions starting at $15 per hour

SAN ANTONIO - Goodwill San Antonio is hosting a career fair over at TriPoint event center. More than fifty employers will be there, including Goodwill Industries, Christus Health System, Via Transit, and Whataburger. They're ready to hire for more than 2,000 open positions. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and most...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Domestic violence refuge centers struggle with capacity, funding issues

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Families being turned away from domestic violence shelters across the state, not a trend you want to hear especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Crisis Center of Comal County has been a beacon of hope and help for more than 900 families seeking refuge from...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Investigation underway following West Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Missions reveal new Marvel-inspired logo

SAN ANTONIO - Ballapeno to the rescue. The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club revealed their new Marvel-inspired Missions logo featuring Ballapeno, who is among the 96 new minor league baseball logos featured in Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond initiative. In 2021, San Antonio wore custom Thor jerseys on July 9th...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
First true cold front of the season coming Sunday night

SAN ANTONIO – Partly sunny skies. Hot & humid. We will have highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Still hot & humid. High near 90. Partly to mostly cloudy ahead of our strong Sunday night cold front. A small rain chance ahead of the front, mainly in our Hill Country counties late day. Better chance of rain comes overnight as the front moves through.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
A cold front will generate numerous showers and few strong thunderstorms

SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. Staying mostly cloudy in our far western areas. Hot & humid. High around 90 degrees. Heat index values middle to upper 90s. An isolated shower or two is possible, but coverage overall will be low. Cold front arrives tonight. This will shift winds out of the north by late tonight, and increase our rain chances overnight from west to east.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Legendary 80s rockers Journey, Toto coming to San Antonio in 2023

SAN ANTONIO - Don't' stop believin' San Antonio. Journey is finally returning to the Alamo City. The legendary rock band from the San Francisco Bay area announced Monday morning that they're bringing their highly successful "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023” to the AT&T Center on Apr. 4, along with special guest Toto.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

