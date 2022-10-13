Read full article on original website
Ayda Field Williams shares home video of daughter Teddy singing for Robbie Williams
Robbie William’s daughter Theodora, also known as Teddy, appears to have inherited his talent for music and performing.The 10-year-old was seen playing the piano and belting out a song for her father in a new video posted by mother Ayda Field Williams on Instagram.In the clip, posted on Monday (17 October), Teddy sings her self-written song while Williams watches on proudly and at one point she shouts: “Woo! Go Robbie!”.Field can be heard laughing and whooping in support from behind the camera.The Turkish-American model, who has been married to Williams since 2010, added the hashtags #gogirl and #justlikedaddy to...
