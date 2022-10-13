Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.

FREESTONE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO