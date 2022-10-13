ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Chamber celebrates ‘Texas Chamber of Commerce Week 2022’

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 17, 2022) Governor Greg Abbott has officially proclaimed October 17 through October 21, 2022, as “Chamber of Commerce Week” in Texas. Signing an official resolution, Governor Abbott celebrated the more than 600 local chambers of commerce in Texas who “provide a critical link in the communities they serve by fostering a vibrant business environment, promoting local projects, and paving the way for small businesses to thrive.”
ROCKWALL, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
KILGORE, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business

Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in a fatal school bus crash appeared today in court; his attorney said the pre-trial proceedings are almost finished. The judge has said the court coordinator will communicate with the state to set a trial date. John Stevens, 82, was the driver of...
ATHENS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Police Share an Important Reminder that Many of Us Forget

Police in Tyler, TX have reminder for ALL of us. Which is good, because, I don't know about you, but it's been quite a while since I was sitting in Drivers' Education. Although I fancy myself more than capable behind the wheel, it's easy to forget certain things about driving--particularly in areas where the rules are a little bit different to what we may be used to in our day-to-day lives.
TYLER, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Wreck in Fairfield at Hwy 84 & 27 Junction

Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and local law enforcement responded to a vehicle accident after dark on Friday, October 7, 2022. This picture was taken around 8:45 p.m. No other details were available at press time. (Submitted Photo)
FAIRFIELD, TX
101.5 KNUE

Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?

Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 transported by ambulance after crash on Loop 323

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on Loop 323. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was taken in an ambulance after a crash involving one vehicle and a motorcycle on Loop 323 on Friday. The wreck happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive. All westbound lanes of traffic are being blocked off on and rerouted […]
TYLER, TX
fox44news.com

Man caught in multi-county pursuit

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to assist Milford Police with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop. Milford PD lost sight of the vehicle in the CR-4359 area of Hill County. Deputies responding to the area found the vehicle going north on CR-4358.
HILL COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items

A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
ATHENS, TX
