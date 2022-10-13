Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rockwall Chamber celebrates ‘Texas Chamber of Commerce Week 2022’
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 17, 2022) Governor Greg Abbott has officially proclaimed October 17 through October 21, 2022, as “Chamber of Commerce Week” in Texas. Signing an official resolution, Governor Abbott celebrated the more than 600 local chambers of commerce in Texas who “provide a critical link in the communities they serve by fostering a vibrant business environment, promoting local projects, and paving the way for small businesses to thrive.”
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Meet Destiny, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 17, 2022) Hi there, I am Destiny. I am a sweet, loving, playful, little girl who loves to be hugged, cuddled, and play with my toys. I do get along with other dogs, but since I am so small, I prefer smaller dogs – or bigger dogs that are very gentle.
First Baptist Church Heath brings back Fall-O-Ween Jesus Festival
HEATH, TX (Oct. 18, 2022) First Baptist Church Heath’s Fall-O-Ween Jesus Festival is back. Mark your calendar for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. FBC has missed hosting this event for the past 2 years and say they can’t wait to create another memorable night for the whole family!
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Friday. The crash happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive at around 7:10 p.m. According to the Tyler Fire Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
Accidentally Art: Rockwall Art League to host Meranda Dawkins demo
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct.13, 2022) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host artist Meranda Dawkins as their feature artist for October. Meranda shares a bit of her background and passion:. Accidentally Art – Come to my art demo at RAL to learn why my art is an accident…. I...
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
Go for ‘A Walk in the Garden’ with Rockwall County Master Gardeners
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 11, 2022) Fall is in the air and the Rockwall County Master Gardeners are busy preparing for the upcoming “A Walk in the Garden” event! Mark your calendars now for Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location is the Rockwall County Discovery Garden located at 875 Riding Club Road. This family friendly event is free!
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business
Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
KLTV
Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in a fatal school bus crash appeared today in court; his attorney said the pre-trial proceedings are almost finished. The judge has said the court coordinator will communicate with the state to set a trial date. John Stevens, 82, was the driver of...
Album release concert featuring Brandon Bamburg on Veterans Day at Southern Junction
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Oct. 11, 2022) Rockwall’s own country music singer/songwriter Brandon Bamburg will perform an album-release concert on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, 5574 Highway 276 in Royse City. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the show starts at 9 p.m. Come early...
WATCH: Drivers Fail to Yield as Child Tries to Safely Cross this Tyler, TX Street
A Tyler, TX woman shared a post online about her experience watching a little boy try to cross the street at a crosswalk and seeing how so few of the drivers actually yielded to him. Obviously, when this crosswalk was first placed on Paluxy Drive in Tyler, Texas, the traffic...
Tyler, TX Police Share an Important Reminder that Many of Us Forget
Police in Tyler, TX have reminder for ALL of us. Which is good, because, I don't know about you, but it's been quite a while since I was sitting in Drivers' Education. Although I fancy myself more than capable behind the wheel, it's easy to forget certain things about driving--particularly in areas where the rules are a little bit different to what we may be used to in our day-to-day lives.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Wreck in Fairfield at Hwy 84 & 27 Junction
Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and local law enforcement responded to a vehicle accident after dark on Friday, October 7, 2022. This picture was taken around 8:45 p.m. No other details were available at press time. (Submitted Photo)
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
1 transported by ambulance after crash on Loop 323
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on Loop 323. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was taken in an ambulance after a crash involving one vehicle and a motorcycle on Loop 323 on Friday. The wreck happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive. All westbound lanes of traffic are being blocked off on and rerouted […]
fox44news.com
Man caught in multi-county pursuit
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to assist Milford Police with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop. Milford PD lost sight of the vehicle in the CR-4359 area of Hill County. Deputies responding to the area found the vehicle going north on CR-4358.
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
Help ‘colour’ someone’s world at Rockwall Meals on Wheels gala Oct. 22
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 5, 2022) Limited tickets remain for the In Colour Gala, set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Dallas Hilton/Rockwall Lakefront. A gala committee has been hard at work planning a colorful and scintillating soiree featuring a carefully curated menu, handcrafted cocktails, live art displays, live and silent auction, live entertainment and dancing.
