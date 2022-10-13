ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West
Kid Rock
Ray J
Kanye
Colby Covington
Candace Owens
J.p. Morgan
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
Vibe

50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”

After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers

Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian allegedly called Whitney Houston an ‘old hag’ in voicemail

Kim Kardashian allegedly called the one and only Whitney Houston an “old hag” in a leaked voicemail. As per PopCrush, controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens – recently spotted with Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week – played the voicemail on her podcast earlier this week. It just supposedly “landed on her lap.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
