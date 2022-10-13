ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY’s Sydney Bouchelle speaks to Broadcast Journalism class at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of WWAY’s very own spoke to aspiring journalists at UNCW on Monday afternoon. WWAY Reporter/Anchor Sydney Bouchelle was on campus to speak to the students in the Broadcast Journalism II class in the Communication Studies Department. She shared some of her recent stories...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant provides update at New Hanover Commissioners meeting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Since Novant’s partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, there have been numerous complaints from patients, and even staff members about the quality and timeliness of care at Novant’s hospitals. Novant says it is aware of these issues, and provided New Hanover County Commissioners...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hanover Kennel Club holds all-breed dog show over weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dog owners had a chance to show off their pooches over the weekend for some friendly competition. The Hanover Kennel Club held its 122nd and 123rd all-breed dog shows at Legion Stadium on Sunday, according to HCK Chair John Boozer, it’s big business. “This...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ghost Walk returning to Historic Burgaw Cemetery

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past is returning for its fifth year at the Burgaw Cemetery. The spooky-event is scheduled for October 21st and 22nd, beginning at 6:00 pm each night and running until 8:30 pm. “We have new ghost stories that will cause...
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Northwest Police Chief Paul Rockenbach resigns

NORTHWEST, NC (WWAY) — The City of Northwest’s Police Chief has resigned. Chief Paul Rockenbach tended his letter of resignation last Thursday, October 13th, according to the Clerk of Northwest. Rockenbach as hired on June 1st. No word yet on when Rockenbach’s final day will be, but City...
NORTHWEST, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ironman brings thousands from around the world to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a race that tests grit, power, and determination. The half Ironman brought more than 22 hundred athletes from 27 countries to the Cape Fear. Trent Hayden is President of the Cape Fear Tri Club. “Just to see all the amazing people do it...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested following separate Wilmington drug busts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested following two separate drug busts in Wilmington. The first drug bust took place on October 11th in the 500th block of N. 11th Street when the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant. Police detained everyone inside and found just...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Democratic Party hosts candidate forum

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Democratic Party hosted a candidate forum and Q&A on Monday night at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Three democratic candidates were at the forum. Charles Graham, candidate for the 7th Congressional District; Quinton McGee, incumbent for district court judge in Judicial District 13; and Eric Terashima, candidate for House District 17.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County bridge closes ahead of months-long project

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A highway in Brunswick County is closing for several months to allow crews to replace an aging bridge. The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia closed Monday and will remain shut down for several months.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Boondocks Adventure Farm prepares for fall opening

NAKINA, NC (WWAY)– After Ian delaying its original opening dates, a local farm was hard at work on Saturday to put the finishing touches on its fall themed attractions to finally open to the public next weekend. Boondocks Adventure Farm, as well as Panic Attack haunted attraction is located...
NAKINA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Early morning fire damages Calabash pizza restaurant

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — An early morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant in Calabash on Sunday. Just after 5:30 am, Calabash firefighters were called to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road in Calabash. A spokeswoman for the Calabash Fire Department says firefighters worked to attack...
CALABASH, NC

