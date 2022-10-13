Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
“Special Me” holds event to promote inclusivity among medically fragile children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A family-friendly community event was held over the weekend and aims to bring awareness to special needs kids. “Special Me” held its first event at Olsen Park in Wilmington Saturday, it was created to promote inclusivity among medically fragile children. Founder Holly Westcott with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County non-profit holds event to bring domestic violence awareness
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – An event hosted by Safe Haven helped empower domestic violence survivors and bring awareness to the issue impacting many in the country, including right here in the Cape Fear. The Clothesline Project held in Hampstead and Burgaw on Saturday provided supplies to decorate t-shirts...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY’s Sydney Bouchelle speaks to Broadcast Journalism class at UNCW
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of WWAY’s very own spoke to aspiring journalists at UNCW on Monday afternoon. WWAY Reporter/Anchor Sydney Bouchelle was on campus to speak to the students in the Broadcast Journalism II class in the Communication Studies Department. She shared some of her recent stories...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wounded warriors and disabled veterans gather for 7th annual Peer Fishing Festival
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Wounded warriors and disabled veterans are grabbing their fishing poles and heading to the piers for a week-long fishing festival. The nonprofit “Operation North State” is hosting its week-long 7th annual “Peer Fishing Festival”, bringing these veterans from across the state together for free.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant provides update at New Hanover Commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Since Novant’s partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, there have been numerous complaints from patients, and even staff members about the quality and timeliness of care at Novant’s hospitals. Novant says it is aware of these issues, and provided New Hanover County Commissioners...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach event offering flu shots, medication disposal, document shredding
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An event offering a wide variety of services is being held next Monday in Wrightsville Beach. The event is taking place at the Wrightsville Beach Municipal Complex from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Anyone looking to dispose of old of unused medication can drop...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hanover Kennel Club holds all-breed dog show over weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dog owners had a chance to show off their pooches over the weekend for some friendly competition. The Hanover Kennel Club held its 122nd and 123rd all-breed dog shows at Legion Stadium on Sunday, according to HCK Chair John Boozer, it’s big business. “This...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ghost Walk returning to Historic Burgaw Cemetery
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past is returning for its fifth year at the Burgaw Cemetery. The spooky-event is scheduled for October 21st and 22nd, beginning at 6:00 pm each night and running until 8:30 pm. “We have new ghost stories that will cause...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Northwest Police Chief Paul Rockenbach resigns
NORTHWEST, NC (WWAY) — The City of Northwest’s Police Chief has resigned. Chief Paul Rockenbach tended his letter of resignation last Thursday, October 13th, according to the Clerk of Northwest. Rockenbach as hired on June 1st. No word yet on when Rockenbach’s final day will be, but City...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ironman brings thousands from around the world to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a race that tests grit, power, and determination. The half Ironman brought more than 22 hundred athletes from 27 countries to the Cape Fear. Trent Hayden is President of the Cape Fear Tri Club. “Just to see all the amazing people do it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dr. William Breedlove named new Pender County Schools Superintendent
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Dr. William Bradley Breedlove has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Pender County Schools. Dr. Breedlove succeeds Dr. Steven Hill, who retired earlier this month. Breedlove will step into his new role January 1, 2023. “I am very honored and excited to serve the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two arrested following separate Wilmington drug busts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested following two separate drug busts in Wilmington. The first drug bust took place on October 11th in the 500th block of N. 11th Street when the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant. Police detained everyone inside and found just...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for felon firearm possession
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison (78 months) and 5 years of federal supervised probation for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 46-year-old Lamorris Cornelius Chestnut was arrested on February 22nd and sentenced on October 5th. Chestnut...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Democratic Party hosts candidate forum
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Democratic Party hosted a candidate forum and Q&A on Monday night at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Three democratic candidates were at the forum. Charles Graham, candidate for the 7th Congressional District; Quinton McGee, incumbent for district court judge in Judicial District 13; and Eric Terashima, candidate for House District 17.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County bridge closes ahead of months-long project
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A highway in Brunswick County is closing for several months to allow crews to replace an aging bridge. The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia closed Monday and will remain shut down for several months.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Investigation underway for cause of fire that damaged family-owned restaurant in Calabash
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) —An investigation underway into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a family-owned pizza restaurant in Calabash. Crews responded to the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road around 5:30am on Sunday. The restaurant has been in the business since 1981. Owner George Stathos...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boondocks Adventure Farm prepares for fall opening
NAKINA, NC (WWAY)– After Ian delaying its original opening dates, a local farm was hard at work on Saturday to put the finishing touches on its fall themed attractions to finally open to the public next weekend. Boondocks Adventure Farm, as well as Panic Attack haunted attraction is located...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Early morning fire damages Calabash pizza restaurant
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — An early morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant in Calabash on Sunday. Just after 5:30 am, Calabash firefighters were called to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road in Calabash. A spokeswoman for the Calabash Fire Department says firefighters worked to attack...
