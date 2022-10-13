Read full article on original website
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Musician Mike Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie," has died, according to a close friend. He was 53. Jackie Bogenberger said Schank had been battling cancer in recent months and died Thursday. “American Movie” won best...
Exclusive: The Members of CRAVITY Discuss Their EP ‘NEW WAVE’
In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the members of the K-pop group CRAVITY discussed the making of their new EP 'NEW WAVE.'
'Halloween Ends' wins box office but renews streaming debate
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July and it surpassed its production budget, which has been reported to be between $20 and $30 million. Including international showings, it boasts a global total of $58.4 million.
The Beatles Release New "Taxman" Video to Promote the "Revolver" Reissue
A new video from The Beatles in 2022 is a strange concept to wrap your head around, and yet here we are. It’s not like we haven’t seen similar things since the band broke up, including the release of a video for “Free As a Bird” around the mid-90s release of the Anthology compilation. In that case, though, there was a new video for a new (“new”?) song. What we’re looking at now is a new video for an old song – specifically, “Taxman.”
