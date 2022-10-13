ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Musician Mike Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie," has died, according to a close friend. He was 53. Jackie Bogenberger said Schank had been battling cancer in recent months and died Thursday. “American Movie” won best...
MILWAUKEE, WI
'Halloween Ends' wins box office but renews streaming debate

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July and it surpassed its production budget, which has been reported to be between $20 and $30 million. Including international showings, it boasts a global total of $58.4 million.
The Beatles Release New "Taxman" Video to Promote the "Revolver" Reissue

A new video from The Beatles in 2022 is a strange concept to wrap your head around, and yet here we are. It’s not like we haven’t seen similar things since the band broke up, including the release of a video for “Free As a Bird” around the mid-90s release of the Anthology compilation. In that case, though, there was a new video for a new (“new”?) song. What we’re looking at now is a new video for an old song – specifically, “Taxman.”

