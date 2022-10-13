Read full article on original website
Educational fun activities 2022 at Cooper Lake State Park
Cooper Lake State Park hosted “Friday Night Frog Talks” on September 30 to teach kids how to identify frogs by their calls. We love all the fun classes they provide!
Letter to the Editor: Sulphur Springs ISD Bond Proposal by John Prickette
On November 8, 2022, Sulphur Springs ISD is asking taxpayers to pass an $81.5 million bond. As a member of the SSISD Board of Trustees, I support this investment in our community that positively affects 4,370 students, 715 district employees, and the Sulphur Springs community. The improvements provided by the...
