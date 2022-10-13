ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Oct. 13 - 16)

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The season has changed and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

Pumpkin Fest

The seaport's Pumpkin Fest kicks is in full swing weekend with it's popular Pumpkin Arch and pumpkin patch perfect for photo ops.

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 - Sunday, Oct. 16
Where: Pier 17 - South Street Seaport
Cost : Free

New York City Wine and Food Festival

Join culinary experts from around the world for four days of tastings, classes and dining events all over the city. Proceeds from the biggest wine & food festival will support God’s Love We Deliver.

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 - Sunday, Oct. 16
Where: Varies
Cost: Varies

Jackie Robinson Museum

Learn about the life and legacy of the legendary Jackie Robinson through artifacts, historical imagery and multilayered storytelling when you visit the brand new museum.

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 - Sunday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: 75 Varick St.
Cost: $18

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest celebrations are officially underway in New York City. Enjoy some authentic German beer, food and fun for the whole family.

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 - Sunday, Oct. 16
Where: Pier 15, 78 South Street
Cost: Free

Astroland Rocket Exhibit

The Coney Island History Project is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the opening of Astroland Park with a new permanent exhibit of history panels installed in front of the Astroland Moon Rocket located at Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park.

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 - Sunday, Oct. 16, 12 - 7 p.m.
Where: Coney Island at Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park, Brooklyn
Cost: Free

Harlem Harvest Festival

An afternoon of live music, activities for the kid, and food ranging from Soul Fusion to a Caribbean superfood awaits you at this year's Harlem Harvest Festival.

When : Saturday, Oct. 15; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: St. Nicholas Avenue between 117th and 118th Streets
Cost: Free

Celebrating Indonesia Festival

Immerse yourself into the culture of Indonesia at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia this weekend with food and drink samplings, art, and live performances including Balinese dancers and shadow puppets.

When: Saturday, Oct. 15 - Sunday, Oct. 16
Where: Consulate of The Republic of Indonesia - 5 E 68th St.
Cost: Donation

Queens Night Market

The popular night market has only a few weeks left for the season with dozens of food vendors for everyone to enjoy.

When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. - Midnight
Where: Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Cost: Varies

Taste Of Sunnyside Restaurant Crawl

The annual fall tradition returns as a food crawl to area bars and restaurants from this vibrant Queens neighborhood. Sample from 35 locations that include everything from Ecuadorian to Neapolitan-style pizza. Recommended crawling routes will begin at Lowery Plaza.

When: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 - 7 p.m.
Where: Lowery Plaza, Queens
Cost: $50

