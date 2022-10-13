Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Police Arrest Newark Man Following Fatal Shooting
NEWARK – A Newark, Md., man was arrested on murder and assault charges last week following a fatal shooting in Worcester County. On Saturday, Maryland State Police arrested Boris Wade Connor, 18, of Newark, Md., for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that took place in the 6700 block of Basket Switch Road in Newark. The victim has since been identified as Kamron Michael Lucas, 34, of Newark, Md.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Victim in Dover Homicide
DOVER, Del - Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street in Dover. Dover police identified the victim as Jesse Holley, 29, of Dover. Police said that just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100...
WGMD Radio
Newark, MD Man Charged with Murder
WGMD Radio
Camden-Wyoming Woman Arrested for Stolen Vehicle & Firearms
Delaware State Police have arrested a Camden-Wyoming woman after she was found in a vehicle stolen from Caroline County, Maryland. Police were called Saturday afternoon when the vehicle, a blue Silverado, was spotted in the parking lot of a Royal Farms in Dover. As troopers arrived, the Silverado was trying to leave the parking lot and a traffic stop was done. The driver was identified as 52 year old Judy Goddard of Camden-Wyoming and arrested. A search of the vehicle led to two stolen firearms, stolen power tools, drug paraphernalia and over a gram of methamphetamine.
WBOC
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Deadly Worcester County Shooting
WBOC
Three Sent to Hospital in Pittsville Hit-and-run
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Three people were sent to the hospital after their car was rear-ended by a truck, pushing them into a field Friday night in Pittsville. Maryland State Police say witnesses at the scene saw a Ford pickup truck tailgating a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS on Old Ocean City Road, near Main Street, at around 8 p.m. The Chevelle attempted to slow down, but the truck sped up rear-ending the car. The truck continued driving, pushing the car into a field before driving away, according to police.
WMDT.com
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pridewalk repainted
SALISBURY, Md- Salisbury’s rainbow crosswalk got a fresh coat of paint Sunday, thanks to Salisbury PFLAG and members of the community. The Pride Crosswalk includes the classic pride flag, the progress pride flag, and the transgender pride flag. The repainting also featured music games community resources, and drag performances.
WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
shoredailynews.com
Man Found Dead
Belle Haven- An Accomack County man was found unresponsive early Saturday morning. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says Tabora Jermaine Bailey, 38, was found unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds . He died at the scene. His body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the...
Sheriff’s Department raffling Old Germ Beer bicycle to support family of slain officer
Op-ed by Allegany County Sheriff Ricky L. Whitney Allegany County, NY – The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office is holding a fundraiser for the family of slain Corporal Glenn R. Hilliard of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. We are raffling off a “Old German Beer” bicycle that was donated to us by the Pittsburgh Brewing Company. This bicycle that was donated to us was then purchased by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office FOP lodge and donated back to the Sheriff’s Office to raise additional money. All funds raised will go to Corporal Hilliard’s family and his three children, who he leaves The post Sheriff’s Department raffling Old Germ Beer bicycle to support family of slain officer appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
WBOC
Dover Police Investigating An Early Morning Shooting
DOVER, Del - Dover police are investigating a murder that occurred early. Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. According to Dover Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of South Bradford Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man, with a gun shot wound to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died due to his injuries. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
The Dispatch
Early-Morning Domestic Dispute Includes Alleged Abduction
OCEAN CITY — A Columbia, Md. man was arrested on first-degree assault charges last weekend after allegedly running over a female victim while attempting to flee with the couple’s child. Around 5:40 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on Newport Bay...
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
firststateupdate.com
Pennsylvania Man Killed In Delaware Accident Thursday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound...
