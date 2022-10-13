Read full article on original website
KMZU
Burglary suspect apprehended after held at gunpoint by victim
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff says a burglary suspect is apprehended after the victim held the suspect at gunpoint. Upon arrival, 34-year-old Fulton resident John Andrew Orton was taken into custody, accused of stealing a van and various items from the property, according to a release issued by Livingston County Sheriff's Office.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Four In Area Counties
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports four arrests in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday at about 9:35 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Nateonia M Russell of Florissant for alleged driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. At...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Arrested Following Recovery of Stolen Property
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in the arrest of two Bethany men. A release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers served three search warrants on Friday resulting in the recovery of over $5,000 worth of stolen goods. Authorities arrested Kevin Nible and Richard Owens in connection with the thefts.
kttn.com
One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death
One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings
Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
northwestmoinfo.com
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
californiaexaminer.net
Police: A Woman Was Kept Hostage For A Month And Raped Many Times
According to court records filed on Tuesday, a lady from Missouri was kept hostage for approximately a month in a basement chamber and brutally raped before she was able to escape. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Friday and made a video court appearance on...
kttn.com
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
kchi.com
One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old
One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced. 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
kchi.com
Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
Buchanan County Drug Task Force says drug problem still growing following bust
A recent meth bust points to the growing drug problem in Buchanan County. Captain Shawn Collie says officers are seeing more instances of fentanyl, but more common has been a growing problem of methamphetamine. "We're seeing a lot of meth and the heroin obviously goes along with some of the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
KCTV 5
One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs. Police said Sunday morning the victim in the shooting was a 15-year-old. Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
15-year-old killed in Blue Springs amid multiple threats Saturday night
The Blue Springs Police Department responded to multiple threats Saturday night, including a homicide that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old in the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.
northwestmoinfo.com
Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop
Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
Trial for accused Kansas City serial killer to begin in January
The trial for Fredrick Scott, who is accused of killing five men along Indian Creek Trail in 2017, is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Missouri man injured after combine wheel strikes SUV
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Peterbilt semi hauling a combine on a flatbed and driven by David S. Tatum, 38, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in New Hampton. A...
kchi.com
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
