WRAL
From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran's brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border
CNN — A teenage dissident trailed behind a group of smugglers in the borderlands of western Iran. For three days, Rezan trekked a rocky mountain range and walked through minefields along a winding path forged by seasoned smugglers to circumnavigate the country's heavily armed Revolutionary Guards. It was a trip too dangerous for respite of much more than a few stolen moments at a time.
WRAL
Iran denies supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine
CNN — Iran has denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, saying it "has not and will not" do so. The denial, reportedly made in a phone call between Iran's Foreign Minister and his Portuguese counterpart on Friday, follows claims by Kyiv and US intelligence that Russia is using Iranian-made "kamikaze drones" in its attacks on Ukrainian territory.
WRAL
Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria
DAMASCUS, SYRIA — The United Nations will push for a nationwide cease-fire in Syria even after bursts of fighting in the last rebel-held region have punctured a two-year truce there, killing hundreds, a U.N. envoy said Monday. Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy for Syria, spoke to reporters after...
Ukraine looks anxiously towards its northern border, and a fresh influx of Russian troops into Belarus
The announcement last week by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko that his country and Russia would form a joint regional force and carry out exercises set off alarm bells in Kyiv.
WRAL
New UK finance minister rips up Truss' economic plan in stunning policy reversal
CNN — Britain's new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government's tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government's credibility. Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse "almost all" tax measures announced three...
Australia reverses decision recognizing West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Australia on Tuesday said it will no longer recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, sparking criticism from the Middle Eastern country.
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said…
WRAL
China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft
BEIJING — China’s ruling Communist Party says it has probed almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. Whether that will curb an widening economic slowdown and restore faith in the authoritarian system remains unclear. The party has...
WRAL
Xi Jinping's speech: yes to zero-Covid, no to market reforms?
CNN — Even though China's economy is beset by problems ranging from a real estate crisis to youth unemployment, Xi Jinping did not offer any grand ideas to set the country back on track during his two-hour opening speech at the Communist Party Congress on Sunday. The Chinese leader...
WRAL
'Kamikaze' drones are the latest threat for Ukraine. Here's what we know
CNN — Russia has launched a series of "kamikaze" drone attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, striking civilian infrastructure and sowing terror in Ukrainian cities far from the frontlines of the war. The Ukrainian government says Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and other cities have suffered a barrage of drone...
WRAL
UN refugee agency 'deeply distressed' by reports of nearly 100 stripped migrants at Greece-Turkey border
CNN — The United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is "deeply distressed" by reports of nearly 100 naked migrants at the border between Greece and Turkey. "UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes," the agency tweeted Sunday.
WRAL
Inmates say guards fired tear gas after deadly blaze at Iranian prison
CNN — Details of a chaotic night marked by tear gas and explosions have emerged from an Iranian prison following a deadly fire at the facility on Saturday. At least four inmates died of smoke inhalation and 61 others were injured in the blaze at Tehran's Evin prison, which began when prisoners set fire to a warehouse, state-run news agency IRNA reported, citing Iranian authorities.
WRAL
Russia launches 'kamikaze' drone attack on Kyiv, killing 4 and hitting civilian infrastructure
CNN — Ukrainian officials said at least four people were killed when Russia launched a barrage of Iranian-made "kamikaze" drone attacks in Kyiv on Monday, setting off warning sirens across the capital. Four people were injured in the attacks and 19 people trapped under the destruction have been rescued,...
WRAL
Kamikaze drones hit Zaporizhzhia as rocket strikes Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say
CNN — Ukrainian officials say the southern city of Zaporizhzhia came under attack again from Russian forces early Saturday, in an assault involving kamikaze drones and missiles. The city was struck by "10 or more" C300 missiles Saturday morning, following four strikes by "kamikaze" drones overnight, said Oleksandr Starukh,...
WRAL
Iranian police looking into incident involving woman surrounded by officers in street
CNN — Video from Tehran has shown a large group of male security forces surrounding and grabbing a female in the street. They eventually let her go and she hurries away quickly. The clip has been shared widely on Persian language news channels outside Iran. Iran's Vice President for...
WRAL
Four prisoners killed, 61 injured in fire at Iran's notoriously brutal Evin prison, state media reports
CNN — At least four prisoners were killed and 61 injured after a fire at Evin prison in northern Tehran, Iranian state media IRNA reported, attributing Iranian authorities. The prisoners died of smoke inhalation, IRNA added. The fire happened Saturday night and an Iranian security official said "thugs" set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, IRNA reported earlier.
WRAL
Fact check: Has Biden averaged more job gains per month than other recent presidents?
The White House recently created an Instagram post featuring a chart that touted the scale of job creation under President Joe Biden. Multiple readers asked us to take a closer look at it. The Oct. 8 post showed a bar graph headlined, "Jobs created by president, average per month." The...
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 37 Iranian drones shot down during Kyiv attack
Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces intercepted and shot down nearly 40 Iranian suicide drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.“In just 12 hours from 9pm Sunday, 37 Iranian ‘Shaheds’ and several cruise missiles were destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“The world can and must stop this terror. When we talk about Ukraine’s need for air and missile defence, we are talking about real lives that are being taken by terrorists,” the wartime president.He also directly addressed Vladimir Putin in a rare move and said that the Russian...
WRAL
Gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack on Russian military recruits
CNN — Two gunmen opened fire on Russian military recruits at a training ground in Russia's Belgorod region, killing at least 11 people and wounding another 15, Russia's state news agency TASS reports. The attack took place Saturday during a training session at the Western Military District, according to...
WRAL
4 killed as military jet crashes into apartments in western Russia, state media reports
CNN — At least four people were killed and 25 others injured after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media and authorities. The incident was due to one of the...
